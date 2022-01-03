Infantino, Stadio Olimpico Rome is named after Paolo Rossi – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 03 – “There is no being against Pablito, we must support the idea of ​​naming the Olympic stadium after Paolo Rossi. No one like him has had the impact it has had on Italians abroad”. Even the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino on the microphones of Radio, too sport, takes sides in favor of the naming of the Olympic stadium in Rome to Paolo Rossi. “Since the 1982 World Cup – he adds – all Italians in the world were looked at differently. For me it must be done and done quickly, I congratulate Parliament and the Government. Young people must remember Rossi”.

“World every 2 years is not my request but the Fifa Congress which asked for a feasibility study. We have done a very serious study: from a sporting point of view it works, the economic impact is positive for everyone”, underlines Infantino. “What is more important is that positive for the protection of the national leagues and for the players themselves, there would be fewer matches with a break in July. In Europe there is opposition but this is a way to include. The Europeans could also have same cadence ”