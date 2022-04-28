Infantino stood up Pumas in the Concachampions Final

Jonathan Collazo

Olympic Stadium, CDMX / 04.27.2022 22:53:51





The organization of the Club Universidad expected this Wednesday the president of FIFA, Giani Infantinofor the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final, however, did not arrive at the University Olympic Stadiumwhere the Cougars They faced the Seattle Sounders.

Around 6:00 p.m., Infantino landed at Mexico City International Airport, where he was received by Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean. Also at the reception was Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

Some images of the arrival of the FIFA president were published on the social networks of the FMF and the Undersecretary, who was reported on Tuesday would take advantage of his stay in the country to review certain details of the 2026 World Cup of which Mexico will be the shared venue with the United States and Canada.

Upon arrival at the CU Stadium, the Rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Luis Graue Wiechers, said that he had information that Infantino would not arrive at Ciudad Universitariawhere the rain accompanied much of the start and first half of the game.

Infantino would meet with López Obrador

According to some sources consulted by mediotiempo, the Italian-Swiss Infantino will attend a meeting this Thursday 28 with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who will also be accompanied by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón; the Head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum; in addition to Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.