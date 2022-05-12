“Infatuation with the intense”: Mayte Rodríguez, Ingrid Parra, Karol Lucero and other celebrities greeted Daniela Palavecino for the birth of her son, Luka

This Thursday, Daniela Palavecino warned through her Instagram account that her son Luka came into this world two days ago, and several celebrities wrote to her on her account to greet her for the birth of her first baby with Denis Rakovich.

“Speechless and overflowing with love”, wrote the actress on your Instagram account, which was immediately replicated by actresses like Mayte Rodríguez and Ingrid Parra.

“10! Good number, blessings galore, infatuation with the intense”, Carolina Arregui’s daughter wrote to him, referring to Luka’s birth day, while “Peka” dedicated a “congratulations daddies! And welcome Luke! love for you”.

Other celebrities who commented on the birth of the actress’s son were Marko Zaror, Gianfranco Marcone, Michelle Carvalho, Karol Lucero, chef Fernanda Fuentes, with whom he shared in the recordings of “MasterChef Celebrity”.

In her Instagram stories, Daniela Palavecino showed that she was with her husband and the newborn in a room. “We have no words, it is impressive how it feels. She was missing, I have millions of messages by intern. She was born, I won the bet we made with my family“he counted.

