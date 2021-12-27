Infected arriving in Italy: isolation at their expense

Expenses for quarantine fiduciary borne by travelers which, having arrived in Italy, are found to be positive for the Covid molecular or antigenic test. To establish it the new law decree, the result of the meeting in the control room of the top management on 23 December, published in Official Gazette on December 24th.

This new rule therefore falls within the provisions of the decree on “extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the epidemic“. In fact, infections are increasing more and more, due to Omicron variant which spreads faster than previous mutations. And if the Germani returns to lockdown, Italy with the new provisions therefore tries to limit the infections, especially the spread of the Omicron variant, by means of travelers who arrive in Italy from abroad for holidays or for family reunions.

Isolation at the expense of the infected arriving in Italy

The payment of fiduciary isolation will be exclusively borne by the positives arriving in Italy. And if the new rule was not initially included in the draft presented to the Council of Ministers, it is now official and applies to anyone arriving in Italy.

The measure was deemed necessary, in the face of the incredible contagiousness and explosion of cases throughout Europe – and therefore in Italy. The new Omicron variant, with 32 mutations on the Spike protein, is frightening due to its high contagiousness, on the other hand, a study carried out in Great Britain shows that the risk of hospitalizations is lower, probably also thanks to the high vaccination coverage of the population.

The new Government provision will therefore apply for one ten day period, and where will theisolation will be carried out at the Covid Hotel, obviously only after having communicated to the Department of Prevention of the competent healthcare company for the area; only in this way can the health surveillance for the necessary period.

Rules for travelers: tampons and quarantine for those arriving in Italy

On the question “trips“The Government had already decreed a further squeeze.



In fact, in a previous ordinance, signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, Palazzo Chigi had established stricter rules for those entering Italy.

As established, i unvaccinated EU citizens who arrive in Italy must undergo a quarantine for five days, in addition to the obligation to submit a antigen test carried out within 24 hours prior to entry, or a molecular test within 48 hours.

The rules do not change for those who have received the doses of the anti-Covid vaccine: also vaccinated EU citizens they must undergo the rapid or molecular test before entering the country. It is also mandatory for all EU citizens to fill in the form Plf – Passenger Locator Form.

Restrictions valid for anyone coming from the following countries and for Italians returning home: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, countries Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.

Rules for non-EU citizens: longer quarantine for the unvaccinated

There forty stretches to 10 days for all non-vaccinated non-EU citizens. The situation changes for citizens who have already received doses of the vaccine.

Indeed the travelers vaccinated outside the EU they will only have to undergo a molecular test, in the 72 hours prior to entry, or a an antigen test in the previous 24 hours. Instead, the provisions for citizens arriving from are different Great Britain And northern Ireland: the molecular must be carried out in the 48 hours prior to arrival in Italy. For all, however, it will always be mandatory to fill out the form Plf- Passenger Locator Form.

It will be instead no entry, until January 31, to travelers coming from: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi. THE Italian citizens instead they can re-enter, as long as they make a molecular buffer in the previous 72 hours and then undergo one 10-day quarantine.