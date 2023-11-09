Infected blood scandal: Government launches legal challenge over FOI decision

by vanessa pierce

BBC News, West Midlands

2 hours ago

image Caption, Jason Evans was four years old when his father Jonathan died in 1993

The government has launched a legal challenge to a ruling on information relating to compensation payments for victims of the infected blood scandal.

Campaign group Factor 8 had called for some details of the plan to be made public, a move supported by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

But the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is fighting the decision by launching an appeal.

The government said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

More than 3,000 people died after being infected with HIV or hepatitis C after being treated with contaminated blood through NHS treatments in the 1970s and 80s.

The ICO’s decision was triggered by Freedom of Information (FOI) requests for email correspondence by Factor 8 founder Jason Evans, whose father died after being treated with contaminated blood.

The ICO said the DHSC disclosed a small amount of information but withheld the rest.

image Source, jason evans image Caption, Bereaved family members are campaigning for compensation

The ICO ruled on 1 September that the government must disclose additional information related to interim compensation payments to victims within 35 days, but added that neither the public authority nor the complainant had accurately described the information withheld. .

An investigation is underway into how thousands of patients became infected and how authorities, including the government, responded.

‘complete silence’

The inquiry’s final compensation report, published in April, said the government should establish a compensation system ahead of the final report, now due next March.

It recommended that interim payments should be made to all bereaved families, “but neither has happened,” said Mr Evans, who lives in Coventry.

He said there is “complete silence” from the government on the issue.

He said, “So one of the things I did was I made a Freedom of Information request to get out of the Department of Health what was going on, and they basically refused to release most of the information. Is.”

“I took it to the Information Commissioner’s office, who said I have a legal right to this information, and they have to provide it.

“And now they have decided to appeal to the court to stop it from being published.”

A government spokesperson said the investigation had heard interviews with victims and their families and would report its findings in the coming months.

Mr Evans was four years old when his father Jonathan died at the Oxford Haemophilia Center in 1993, suffering from both HIV and hepatitis C.

At the time, the drug was imported from the US, where it was made from collected blood plasma from thousands of paid donors, including some from high-risk groups such as prisoners.

He founded the campaign group, and was among those who successfully lobbied the government to set up a public inquiry.

He said that he has been made a party in the new legal proceedings.

“On one hand it’s helpful, because I can do submissions,” he said. ‘But, on the other hand, do we really have to do this after all this time?’

image Caption, Jason Evans (centre) was among the campaigners who delivered a letter to Downing Street

Bereaved families surrounded the Prime Minister when he said the government would take action “as soon as possible” to investigate.

The issue was mentioned in Mr Sunak’s written introduction to the King’s speech this week, and described as a “terrible tragedy and terrible failure”, but not in the speech, Mr Evans explained.

‘Crushed again’

“I think every victim and bereaved family was very disappointed,” he said.

“It was indicated by government ministers during the inquiry that this would happen.

“And so this was another example of getting people’s expectations raised and then crushed.”