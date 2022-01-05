infected for days, then worsening

Antonio Cassano was hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa due to complications caused by Covid. His wife, Carolina Marcialis, vented for inaccuracies about her husband’s condition.

Antonio Cassano, a former Sampdoria and national team player, is positive for Covid and hospitalized.

Antonio Cassano was admitted to the “San Martino” hospital in Genoa due to complications caused by Covid. The former Bari Vecchia talent spent the last days of 2021 and this early 2022 in quarantine due to the infection but the deterioration of his health required more checks and specific medical attention. The conditions are neither serious nor life threatening but the former Sampdoria footballer, who is in the infectious disease department, is followed by Professor Bassetti’s team.

In recent days his wife, Carolina Marcialis, he had explained on social media the moment that the family is experiencing and how the news of the positivity had upset the management of everyday life. “I am negative and so are the children. Antonio is positive and has been in isolation for days”, the message of the water polo player who also added other details: “Since December 24, all 4 have slept in a different room and ate in shifts to avoid contagion”.

The post on Instagram of Cassano’s wife, Carolina Marcialis, on the conditions of her husband infected with Covid and hospitalized

In one of the latest posts shared on social networks, the wife of the former Bari striker, Milan, Inter, Sampdoria, Rome, Real Madrid, Parma appeared in a photo that – on the occasion of Christmas – portrayed her next to her husband and children. From the stories shared on Instagram he had hinted that the symptoms accused by Cassano were not serious. In others, however, he was keen to deny other inaccurate indiscretions: “Antonio is in the hospital and he is fine. Secondly he is vaccinated with two doses and I am glad that one wakes up in the morning and decides to write whatever the fuck he wants. Clowns maybe in other situations”.

FantAntonio hung up his shoes in 2017, after the transfer to Verona (even if he never played an official match with Hellas) he made a lot of talk about himself for the outspoken judgments expressed in some television programs. Among the reasons for the departure from the Tiki Taka transmission there would also have been the excessive veracity of his language or, even, an alleged dispute with bright tones with Giorgia Venturini. “I was so sorry to leave Tiki Taka – Cassano said -. They told me to stay at home and even today I don’t know why”. Today the former footballer has carved out a space for connections to Bobo TV, discussing football in his own way with Vieri, Adani and Ventola.