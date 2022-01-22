infected in 2020 he took off his oxygen mask today

The 40-year-old from London, father of two, was taken to hospital on Christmas Day 2020. He spent 8 months in intensive care and two months on the ward before starting to recover …

To Andrew Watts, 40, from London, has just been taken off her oxygen mask after contracting Covid 19 in 2020. British tabloids have called him the “worst coronavirus patient in the world”. The man fell ill on Christmas Day two years ago and was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich with pneumonia. After spending 8 months in the ICU and two months on the ward, Andrew’s has become one of the longest stays doctors have ever treated. The man, father of two, was in an induced coma for five weeks and suffered two lung collapses. At that point the hospital called his wife Hayley to discuss the possibility of disconnecting her lung ventilator. “I fought to the end, I wanted to get back to the children and the wife,” Andrew told Metro.co.uk. “It’s a little surreal for me, to be honest. I think, why did this happen to me? I am proud that I was able to get out, get out the other side and get my life back. ”The taxi driver from Bexley, south east London, was not vaccinated when he was struck by Covid, although he has since been inoculated as well. the booster dose He warned his fellow citizens about “misinformation about vaccines and conspiracy theories”, urging them to follow suit.

After being discharged, Andrew has spent the last few months learning to walk and talk again. He is also recovering and above all thanks to the support of his wife and children Jack, 6, and Joshua, 3. “I was able to go and go back to my son’s school last Monday. I can walk for about 15 minutes before my legs start to burn. ”Andrew’s recovery came on the same days as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of all anti-Covid restrictions measures in the UK, convinced that the ‘wave of Omicron infections has mostly been overcome. The 40-year-old welcomed the move. “I want everyone to live their life to the fullest, this virus is not going anywhere and we have to learn to live with it living in a box, but what’s the point of living? ” Andrew said.