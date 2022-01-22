infected in 2020, he was eight months in intensive care

Andrew Watts is back to breathing. And it is appropriate to say it. “The Covid patient with the longest convalescence in the world”, as the British tabloids called him, has abandoned the oxygen mask. The 40-year-old Englishman, infected in December 2020, went through five weeks of pharmacological coma, eight months of intensive care and two months of rehabilitation in the ward. After more than 300 days in bed, she had to learn to walk again: “I can currently walk for a maximum of 15 minutes,” he said.

The story of Andrew Watts

Twice during his illness his condition worsened, to the point of endangering his survival. The left lung was completely collapsed, while the right one functioned only two-thirds. Andrew Watts is a taxi driver and had not yet received his dose of the vaccine at the time of the infection. “You can lock yourself in a box but then what’s the point of living? I want the world to go back to how it used to be, ”Watts said, making a pro-vax appeal.

“I walk no more than 15 minutes”

“Just a week and a half ago, for the first time since I left the hospital, I took off a nasal cannula. I used it for nine hours every night to help my recovery and help my lungs get back to some sort of normalcy, ”he told the UK site Metro.uk. “I can walk for 15 minutes, then my legs start to burn,” he said.

«My journey is not finished yet. Returning home was the main goal but now a new journey begins; my next goal is to be able to accompany my son to school “.





