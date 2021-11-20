Infections 2021 Vs 2020. Even the most diehard No Vax can understand the importance of vaccines

Ecdc map Ecdc map

In recent days, several European countries have reached record numbers of infections. Data in hand, however, we see that from 2020 (i.e. from the third wave) the trend of ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care has dropped sharply, thanks above all to vaccines. As they made clear now many times the experts of all the worldin fact, the vaccine does not protect 100% from the virus, but avoids the degeneration of the disease in its most serious forms, effectively reducing ordinary hospitalizations and avoiding the crowding of intensive care units. We compared the current data with those of a year ago in Europe. The photograph that emerges is clear: vaccines have helped a lot to stem hospitalizations and intensive care. Austria In the last 24 hours, in Austria, they have been 15,145 new infections, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. As of November 18, 2020, the new daily cases were half, 7,091.

However, the current increase in cases did not affect i ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care, which fell sharply. Last year, in fact, there were 3910 hospitalizations for Covid-19. Today (most recent is November 14, 2021) this number has dropped to 1919.

There were 682 patients in intensive care last year. Today the most recent data shows us that this number has dropped to 433.

Germany In Germany, for several days now, i new cases of positivity they’re scoring record after record. In the last 24 hours alone there have been 65,371 new positives, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. And a year ago? As of November 18, 2020, Germany reported 23,727 new cases, almost a third compared to today. But here too, albeit only slightly, intensive therapies. Exactly one year ago there were 3,551, today 3,020.

Belgium Also in Belgium i new cases increase and return to the levels of the third wave. Yesterday there were 16,699 new positives, last year they were 5,182. Never hospitalized patients with Covid there are 2,479. A year ago there were almost 6 thousand.

The intensive therapies instead they were 1,323. Today “only” 517.

Slovenia Similar situation in Slovenia. A year ago i new cases There were 2,027 registered Covids, today they are 3,666. The positivity rate in the country has reached record levels, reaching around 50%. The same cannot be said for the hospitalizations which, although they have been increasing steadily since last summer, have not reached last year’s numbers. As of November 2020, 1,280 patients were hospitalized. Today 990.

Italy In Italy, probably also thanks to the more rigid application of the Green Pass compared to other European countries, even i new cases current are lower than a year ago.

THE hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 4,088. A year ago there were 37,174.

On the other hand, there are 503 patients in intensive care. As of November 18, 2020, there were 3,670.

Czech Republic Record of cases in the Czech Republic, never so many since the beginning of the pandemic. 22,479 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, the highest figure recorded in the country of 10.7 million inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic. A year ago they were a quarter compared to today, 5,500. THE hospitalizations however they have dropped a lot. A year ago there were 6,567, today less than 4 thousand.

The intensive therapies there were 892 on November 18, 2020. Today 609.

France In France i cases they have slightly decreased compared to a year ago: from almost 29 thousand infections on November 18, 2020, they have gone to 20,396 today. The hospitalizations. A year ago there were 32,811, today (the most recent figure reported by Our World in Data dates back to last November 14) they are just over 7 thousand units.

They also drop significantly in France intensive therapies. A year ago there were 4,759, today 1,210.