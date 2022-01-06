Infections and decreasing hospitalizations: the London lesson on Omicron

London seems to react well to the spread of the Omicron variant. Even if the data are still provisional, they still bode well: infections and hospitalizations are decreasing. Professor Neil Ferguson, epidemiologist at Imperial College London, who had initially predicted the arrival of the new variant up to 3 thousand deaths a day, has now said “ cautiously optimistic. Perhaps the Omicron wave in London has reached the plateau “, which is already a good step forward. This would affect in particular those aged between 18 and 50 years. Ferguson has however warned that it is not certain that the infections can start to decline soon.

Record of new positives in the UK

In the United Kingdom, more than 218,000 new positives were recorded yesterday, and today even Sir Keir Starmer, Labor leader, tested positive for Covid for the second time in a short time. But in London, unlike the rest of the UK, i contagions they had a drop of 20% from the peak of last December 22nd. As reported by the Financial Times, in the last two weeks the cases of subjects between 20 and 34 years, those particularly affected by the wave, have decreased by more than a third.

Fewer hospital admissions

As pointed out by Republic, the rate of increase in hospitalized patients has been decreasing for a few days. Previously they were up to 60% and now to 18%. As pointed out by Chris Hopson, the owner of UK Public Health Logistics and Supplies ‘NHS’: “In some cases in London they are even in single figures”. In London on 26 December the total number of patients hospitalized in hospital for Covid it was + 66%, while now it has dropped to + 32%, with 4 thousand people currently being treated in the medical facilities of the capital. The situation is different in other areas of England, such as North Yorkshire, where hospitalizations continue to double day by day (+ 100%) and on average in the country they increase by 85% on the previous week. Many hospitals are still in a critical situation, with a shortage of ambulances available.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated yesterday that he did not want to impose new anti-Covid restrictions on the population. In the United Kingdom, thanks to Omicron’s lesser aggression and the many vaccinated, there are currently 15 thousand hospitalized, while in January last year there were just under 35 thousand. The premier added that “thanks to vaccines, people who recover from Covid are discharged on average earlier than in the past “. According to Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College, “the decline in infections in the capital resembles that already registered in South Africa”. But still scholars have not been able to understand why. For the professor, the fear effect could also have influenced. And indeed the pubs and clubs are practically empty.

The older ones are affected

Spector explained to the FT that “The drop in cases in London these days is so rapid that I’ve never seen anything like it with the previous Delta variant. And I don’t see how there can be a rebound in new infections if people continue to behave carefully,” at work and at school “. Since the most affected age group is now closed at home, schools are closed and the majority of workers are in smart-working, the government’s top medical consultant, Sir Patrick Vallance, explained at a press conference yesterday that “the wave of infections is moving towards older sections of the population, so it is very likely that we will see a significant increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks”. In London, the elderly have in fact gone from 20 or 30 cases per 100 thousand people at the beginning of December to 200 (age group 60-79) and about 150 (age group over 80) today.

The help of vaccines

Vaccines seem to work, however, saving many lives every day. Yesterday Prime Minister Johnson announced at a press conference that of the patients in intensive care for Covid in the Kingdom, 60% have not received even a dose of the vaccine, while 91% have not received the third dose. In London, there are now 245 Covid patients in intensive care, or 1% of cases relating to the previous two weeks. Last year, however, during the peak of the third wave, Delta variant, there were 814, or 10%. For this reason, the British premier also called on the population to get vaccinated last night.