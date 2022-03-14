infections and hospitalizations on the rise

Covid infections continue to increase in Abruzzo. The curve confirms its ascent also during the last weekend pushed by the diffusion of the sub-variant Omicron 2that in two days the prevalence in the region doubled. In the last seven days, in fact, 1,652 more Covid cases were recorded than the previous week, equal to 23.22%: from 7 to 13 March the infections were 8,764, while in the period 28 February-6 March the total stopped at 7,112. The opposite is true for the deaths, which are instead down by 40%, moreover as expected on the basis of the natural trend of the pandemic: they went from 45 victims last week to 27 in the last seven days. In light of the new data released by the regional health department, guided by the councilor Nicoletta Verì, the positivity rate also increased, reaching 12.61%.

However, what is most worrying is the hospital front: 16 new hospitalizations were registered in one daybringing the total to 285 hospital patients, 15 in the non-critical area and one in intensive care. 301 were cured and 1,446 new Covid positives recorded yesterday, which emerged against 3,296 molecular swabs and 8,170 antigenic tests performed. The youngest is a one-year-old girl from Teramo, the oldest is a 98-year-old from Chietino. Therefore, the currently positive Abruzzese rise to 30,834 (+1,230). There are five deaths reported in the latest regional bulletin: it is a 94-year-old woman from Lanciano and a 91-year-old from San Vincenzo Valle Roveto, while two date back to the past few days but were communicated only yesterday by the Local Health Authority and one victim was found resident outside the region. At the provincial level there are 368 new infected in Chietino, 367 in Teramo, 360 in Aquila and 289 in Pescarese, 31 positives are resident in other regions and for another 31 more accurate checks are underway on the origin which for now is uncertain. The most affected locations are Pescara with 112 new cases, L’Aquila with 84, Teramo with 58, Avezzano with 55 and Montesilvano with 48. The picture remains in the dark on the vaccination front. On the one hand there is the campaign of the third doses that proceeds quickly, 838,417 Abruzzo people are covered by the third administration (equal to 70.52%), on the other there is the vaccination of the little ones that never took off and the high number of unvaccinated. There are still 181,128 Abruzzo citizens without vaccination coverage, of which 48,812 between 5 and 11 years old. The data does not take into account who has contracted Covid in recent months and is therefore protected from the virus by recovery. The administration of the fourth doses, reserved at the moment for the frail, is proceeding: as of March 12th, 183 inoculated doses in Abruzzo.