Infections (and swabs) still decreasing: +933 new cases in Calabria

CATANZARO – Decline in new infections, from 1,246 to 933 (total 360,062). The positivity rate also decreased, from 19.30 to 18.81, with fewer swabs performed, however, 4,961 compared to 6,456 (total 2,955,243). THE new deaths are 4 (yesterday they were 2): +3 Reggio Calabria and + 1 in Crotone, with the overall figure reaching 2,509. There are no new hospitalized patients in intensive care, whose overall figure remains at 18, while the patients present in the ordinary wards increase by 2 units (total 257).

These are the data relating to the incidence of Covid in Calabria communicated by the prevention departments of the provincial health authorities and reported in the daily bulletin issued by the Region. The recovered are 781 (total 273,249), the currently positive 84,304 (+148) and the isolates at home 84,029 (+146).

The infections are distributed as follows by province: Reggio Calabria (+340), Cosenza +268, Crotone +165, Catanzaro +155, Vibo Valentia +2. The positives ascertained outside the Region are +3.

Territorially, since the beginning of the epidemic, the positive cases are distributed as follows:

– Catanzaro: 7,403 active cases (86 in ward, 13 in intensive care, 7,304 in home isolation); cases closed 46,170 (45,887 recovered, 283 deceased).

– Cosenza: 46,826 active cases (66 in ward, 3 in intensive care, 46,757 in home isolation); 45,187 cases closed (44,125 recovered, 1,062 deceased).

– Crotone: 3,310 active cases (16 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 3,294 in home isolation); 33,564 cases closed (33,343 recovered, 221 deceased).

– Reggio Calabria: active cases 7,820 (71 in ward, 2 in intensive care, 7,747 in home isolation); 128,911 cases closed (128,151 recovered, 760 deceased).

– Vibo Valentia: active cases 18,238 (18 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 18,220 in home isolation); 20,180 cases closed (20,010 recovered, 170 deaths).