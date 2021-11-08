Infections are growing. And it’s not just the effect of the Green Pass

The question for which we would like to try to find a convincing solution is how much the increase in cases found positive for SARS-CoV-2 is an actual increase in contagiousness and how much is an increase in the diagnosis of asymptomatic infections due to the increased number of antigen tests. that we have been carrying out in recent weeks for the entry into force of the Green Pass in the workplace.

The coincidence of the date of October 15 when the obligation to have the Green Pass was triggered to access the workplace and the inversion of the trend in the incidence of positive cases certainly legitimizes the question. In fact, it is estimated that there are millions of workers, perhaps three, not yet vaccinated who therefore need a negative swab carried out in the previous 48 hours to go to the company or in any case to enter various other environments such as cinemas, gyms, restaurants with non outdoors, etc. These are the data for October:

Figure 1. New infections notified in October 2021

Figure 2. Molecular buffers in October 2021

Figure 3. Antigenic swabs in October 2021

It can be clearly observed that the molecular swabs did not have significant frequency variations while the antigenic swabs, which at the beginning of the month were around 180,000, doubled exactly from mid-month onwards. Finally, infections have increased since mid-month. It should also be noted that, while for infections and molecular swabs there is a constant weekly cycle with the minimum on Monday, for molecular swabs the variability is different and not uniform from one week to the next. Finally, it should be considered that the declining figures at the end of the month also depend on the reduction in diagnostic activity due to the bridge on November 1st.

The percentage of positive swabs

A first indication can be grasped by examining the percentage of positive swabs which increased for molecular products on October 15, while that of antigen tests decreased on the same date.

Figure 4. Percentage of molecular swabs tested positive

Figure 5. Percentage of antigenic swabs tested positive

The tests carried out in order to obtain the Green Pass are usually antigenic tests also used for the control of subjects without symptoms and who do not suspect the presence of contagion. In fact, it is suspected that a person has been infected, there is a tendency to directly request a molecular test, which is always required to confirm a positive antigen test. Molecular test positives decrease until mid-month and then double at the end of the month while antigen test positives are constant in the first half of the month and then slowly increase too.

An estimate based on ICU admissions

The frequency of admissions to intensive care is almost stable in October and before October 17, equal to 0.75% of new positive cases. We can then try to calculate how many positive cases could be expected starting from those who have entered intensive care. Until October 17, the observed cases and the expected cases practically coincide, while subsequently a growth in the expectations is observed which is lower than the growth in the observed ones.

Figure 6. Trend of admissions to intensive care

Figure 7. Trend of observed and expected infections (0.75% of ICU admissions)

Figure 8. Positive growth factors hypothesis

It can therefore be assumed that the growth after 17 October of the expectations is an actual growth of infections while the further growth of the observed is due only to the diagnosis of pre-existing cases that emerged thanks to the increase in the swabs carried out in order to be able to equip themselves with Green Pass.

A hypothesis on the determinants of the new positive cases

The hypothesis on the determinants of the growth of infections after October 15 provides for a share of pre-existing infections but highlighted by the increase in tampons and a share instead of new infections determined by the reduction of containment measures.

Figure 9. Hypothesis of more positive cases after 15/10

Figure 10. Hypothesis of more positive cases after 15/10

Positive cases emerged thanks to swabs could be 0.2% of swabs exceeding the previous average of about 300,000: from 15 to 31 October these could have been about 6,000 cases. The new infections, on the other hand, could have started on October 20 and increased by 100 cases per day and by the end of the month they would have been in total about 12 000. If the hypothesis is correct, then it would be understood why in the first week of growth it was more evident. the role of the diagnosis resulting from tampons with respect to increased contagiousness, because at the beginning of the second week the two factors had the same weight and because, subsequently, the growth of contagiousness became increasingly evident.

This could be the comparison between the real trend of the infections and the hypothetical constructed one:

Figure 11. Trend of observed and theoretical frequencies

Figure 12. Weekly average observed and theoretical data

And consequently this would be the comparison of the trend of the diagnostic replication index calculated on the real data and on the theoretical data:

Figure 13. RDt observed data and theoretical data

The trend of the diagnostic replication index built on real data peaks one week after the Green Pass obligation of 15 October, the date on which the new diagnoses revealed by the swabs did not increase and indeed, probably, in the theoretical model built, a percentage of diagnosis on tampons progressively less than 0.2% should have been foreseen. In this case, also the trend of the diagnostic replication index calculated on the theoretical values ​​would have followed the decrease as in real cases.

Why this “exercise” of calculation?

The purpose of this exercise is the attempt to estimate how much the infections could increase even if the increase in tampons did not reveal positive cases that are normally not diagnosable.

The assumed growth is a linear growth which increases by 150 cases every day and which would exceed the daily frequency of 10 000 positive cases at the beginning of December. It should be observed that in the case of linear growth, the diagnostic replication index after a maximum point would have a slow decrease which should not lead to think that it corresponds to the decrease in daily cases but only to a decrease in the percentage of the increase.

Figure 14. Linear increment hypothesis

Figure 15. RDt in a linear increase hypothesis

What to expect?

People currently susceptible to contagion can be considered the 7.5 million unvaccinated and 20% of the 45 million vaccinated, therefore about 16.5 million susceptible, 45% the former and 55% the latter. If 10 000 infections were reached, these would concern 5 500 vaccinated and 4 500 unvaccinated. If the percentage of infected people who need hospitalization in intensive care remained constant and equal to the current one, the daily entries in the resuscitation wards would be about 70 per day at the beginning of December, corresponding to 1.5% of the 4 500 infected unvaccinated and deaths would be approximately as many.

These figures are obviously not a certainty and indeed it is hoped they are more pessimistic than optimistic but they can serve to realize that the epidemic is not over especially if the share of those who refuse to protect themselves and others should continue to remain equal to the ‘current and if really the effectiveness of the vaccine after six months was reduced as much as some studies affirm and the population did not receive the third booster dose in time.

Playing with numbers as we have done here could also be a fun game if it did not reveal how many people are at risk of getting infected, seriously ill or even dying in the next few days.