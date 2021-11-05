Infections are growing in Europe but Italy stands out. “Many vaccinated, I do not foresee serious evolution”

The fourth wave that is fully investing a large part of Europe is saving Italy and it is no coincidence. The percentage of vaccination with us travels towards 90% of the population and the increase in infections, although present as the data of the Gimbe Foundation show today, is contained but above all the hospitalization rate is even more contained, proportionally.

A confirmation of what we have been reiterating over time is also provided by the doctor Massimiliano Scutellà, microbiologist and director of the Cardarelli Molecular Biology Laboratory, the one where all the swabs made in Molise are processed and analyzed. “The vaccine does not protect against the possibility of infection but from serious illness and death, yes. And all the infectious disease specialist colleagues who work in the hospital, even in ours, confirm this ”. The people infected with Sars-Cov-2 and who develop Covid-19 disease, presenting even severe symptoms that in the most serious cases are treated in intensive care, are unvaccinated people.

Here are some ‘fresh’ data, provided by authoritative sources, on what is happening in the Old Containing on the front of the spread of infection and its consequences. The European center for disease prevention and control, better known as Ecdc, today as every Thursday provided the map of the contagion in the various European countries. Here she is.

This one was the one just a week ago.

The progressive expansion of the contagion is evident – the colors green, orange and red identify the incidence of the infection respectively from a lower value to a higher one -, with a map that becomes increasingly red. Molise, as you can see, continues to remain marked by the green color, a color that now remains only in some Italian territories and no longer in the rest of Europe. On the contrary, a situation that raises concern in the Eastern States (Poland, Russia, Bulgaria above all), where the population has proved extremely reluctant to get vaccinated and in any case an adequate information campaign has not been conducted.

Just today the World Health Organization expressed its concerns for the Old Continent and in Germany, in this phase in the eye of the storm although in good company, the expression peeped out ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. Unvaccinated which are about 30% of the population.

Because – and here we return to the point – the vaccine is not decisive in preventing infections but added to other behaviors (mask and spacing and, why not, Green Pass) creates a big barrier to viral transmission. AND the more the population is vaccinated, the less hospitals are ‘flooded’. In Italy it is precisely in this situation, which even Dr. Scutellà defines at the moment as “absolutely under control”.

Today’s usual Gimbe Foundation report, which analyzes the Italian data, relating to the period 27 October-2 November. This is the summary of the monitoring. New infections from Covid-19 are still increasing in Italy (+ 16.6%, although less than in the previous report) and hospitalizations (14.9%). The trend of intensive care units is also reversed, registering + 12.9% of admissions.

For the Molise microbiologist, however, the slight tendency towards an increase in infections should not cause alarm. The evaluations are clearly in progress and in the near future we will be able to make further examinations on the scenarios that await us. Accepting another winter with the pandemic on the neck, after more than a year and a half of living with the ‘enemy’, is certainly not easy. But it must be considered that “a year and a half for a virus is not such a long time”. Beyond this, the tendency towards equilibrium in the relationship between the host (us) and the parasite (the virus) is definitely underway.

Returning to the contagion, as far as our region is concerned, the results of the October swab sequencing will soon be available. When questioned on this point, the microbiologist did not rule out the hypothesis that the new variant of the coronavirus, or rather the sub-variant, is also identified by us, as happened in many other regions. AY.4.2. If this happens, there is no need to worry. “It is a variant categorized as ‘under investigation’ and not ‘of concern’. It is associated, it is true, with a higher transmission speed but nothing that could suggest such a serious evolution of infection in the vaccinated as to lead to hospitalization or hospitalization in resuscitation and deaths. So far what has been observed is that those who are not vaccinated or are hospitalized are hospitalized but have comorbidities that make their organism more fragile ”.

Italy has conducted the vaccination campaign more effectively than many other countries, which today are suffering the consequences of this ‘mistake’. “Getting skeptics to get vaccinated is now the most important thing. Because as long as there is a reservoir for the virus there will be an extension of the epidemic ”, so Dr. Scutellà. Epidemic that today is about to live – in part it is already so – a delicate phase because the winter season is approaching and with it new viruses, primarily the flu. “Mask and adequate spacing should not be abandoned at all now”.