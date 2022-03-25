Infections at the Camerino hospital: 7 positive in the Medicine ward

REGISTER some cases of Covid between patients and staff. Take all health procedures

March 23, 2022 – 8:57 pm –

loading readings



Infections from Covid return to hospital wards. This time it is the Medicine department in Camerino, which in recent months had spared the conversion to Covid, to record a series of positives, among patients and health workers. To date, seven patients have been found positive for Coronavirus, five of doctors, nurses and oss, are the health professionals who have remained infected. All the necessary measures were immediately taken, with the isolation of positive patients and the implementation of all that is foreseen by the health protocols, to avoid the further spread of infections. In fact, half the ward was transformed into a Covid ward, precisely because of the presence of these infections. The situation, says Wide Area 3 is under control.



(M. Or.)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

back to home Page



–