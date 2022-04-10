Infections by viral pathogens could cause the development of cancer

Some types of cancer tend to appear when the body is attacked by certain pathogens, which is why preventing them can also inhibit cancer.

María Cristy, Vice President of Cancer Control and Patient Services at the American Cancer Society, Lilian Rodríguez, Founder and Chief Voices Officer of the Immunization and Health Promotion Coalition, Vivían Colón, Professor at the School of Public Health and Researcher of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, Martha Sánchez, Director of the control program of the comprehensive cancer center.

When a person presents some type of infection by a virus such as the Human Papilloma Virus, it is possible that they develop other comorbidities that can worsen their health and even their condition. In interview for medicine magazine and Public Health (MSP) Martha Sánchez, Director of the control program of the comprehensive cancer center, María Cristy Vice president of cancer control and patient services of the American Cancer Society, Vivían Colón, Professor of the School of Public Health and Researcher at the Comprehensive Cancer Center and Lilian Rodríguez, Founder and main spokesperson for the immunization and health promotion coalition, clarified the types of HPV that cause the development of different types of cancer, the conditions associated with HPV, the vaccination and its importance and how the immunization process against this virus is going on the island of Puerto Rico.

“There are approximately more than 150 HPV viruses that are divided into two groups: those of low risk that are presented through genital warts and those of high risk are types 16 and 18 that are linked to types of gynecological cancers such as cervical cancer. vulva, vagina, anus, penis and others such as mouth, head and neck and oropharynx. Many times the HPV virus can arise when a person initiates sexual intercourse at an early age, but the most common is contagion and direct exposure to the virus through another person,” said Dr. Colón.

In addition, the expert argued that “In Puerto Rico there was an increase in cases of cervical cancer, rising 2% where 32.4 women had the disease, compared to the US we have 12.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and they 7.4 per per 100,000 Anal cancer has an incidence of 2.3 cases in men and 1.9 in women, this type of cancer has a particularity in high risk in population with HIV and we recognize that in island there is a great contagion of this virus, to cervical cancer there are studies standardized and established while not for anal, so that is the weak point, and penile cancer is twice as high in Puerto Rico and it has been found that these patients have lower educational degrees, that is why the importance of campaigns so that understand the risk of HPV.”

Cancer management and prevention

The direct relationship between HPV and the different types of cancer has forced different associations and entities public health professionals to find methods to avoid the development of a chronic disease like cancer, that is why the main task is to find an early and effective way for a person to prevent both diseases as much as possible.

“It is important to mention that the Comprehensive Cancer Center manages the diagnosis and early detection of cancer, we basically dedicate efforts through the comprehensive cancer control program through three areas, one is prevention where vaccines are key to For this purpose, another is the factors in early detection and finally, we work on that surviving patient who has received a diagnosis and from that day becomes a survivor, as I mentioned. Also from the center we work with community organizations, with changes in public policy, because these are the ones that are going to lead us to advance with methods and strategies that were unthinkable to implement” argued the Director Martha Sánchez.

What is the preventative path?

Due to the high rates of the population that is infected, it is necessary to establish protocols so that the level of spread of HPV is reduced and this is eliminated as a risk factor for the development of cancer, that is why many nations have campaigns that promote and help raise awareness of the population about the vaccine, this is how Puerto Rico focuses on recommendations from specialists and the requirements of the Department of Health for proper administration, since this is the main preventive tool to avoid the virus and the origin of a possible cancer.

“Cancer control is working at the national level and also at the international level to eliminate HPV cancer types, we have this as a priority in national cancer control and they are working in all local sectors and in the US there is a campaign immense working with countries that have high risk as in Latin America and Africa. The American society against cancer has the mission of promoting vaccination against HPV, as a method of cancer prevention, everyone wants a vaccine against cancer and it already has it, because this vaccine prevents six types of cancer, 91% of cancers cervical cancer and we have to mention oropharyngeal cancer, which is a problem, since the incidence is increasing and men have a higher probability of developing it and it is associated with 70% of it with HPV” explained Vice President Maria Cristy

Vaccine: immunity against the development of cancer by HPV

The doses of the vaccines depend on the age of the patient, since the effectiveness can vary according to the functioning of the immune system of a child or a young person, these tend to be different, since in the ages between 11 to 14 years two doses are enough to combat the HPV pathogen, while at 15 years of age the system changes and it is important for the individual to obtain three amounts of the drug in order to complete a range of immunity, parents have a very important role for this purpose .

“We are satisfied, however, there is much to be done, Puerto Rico is among the top four places in the American nation in the dose of the HPV vaccine, this is a school requirement since last year, however, we have been working with this issue in coalitions, we are approximately 100 components that within Puerto Rican society are fighting for a Puerto Rico free of cancer associated with HPV, this is a goal that the Comprehensive Center has proposed and all the organizations have embraced it. Puerto Rico has 92% vaccination on that first dose and 57% on the second, the goal is to try to reach 80% on that second dose for the remainder of the year. Vaccines are to prevent diseases and their application in schooling, is a public health strategy that countries use to maintain a balanced health structure, it is important to comply with all doses in children to guarantee protection against HPV and cancer ” concluded the founder of the immunization coalition Lilian Rodríguez.