infections down in Germany and in the East, up in the Mediterranean countries – Corriere.it

The trend does not seem to reflect only the measures adopted by individual governments. New cases in decline in Poland (after a record number of deaths)

The new wave of coronavirus infections Europe splits in two: there are states where the curve of new patients is rapidly and steeply rising and others where the graph points downwards. It is difficult to identify a minimum common denominator between the two areas. Those who have adopted restrictions for over a month see the virus slow down but we are seeing the same in areas where restrictions have only been activated a few days ago. Conversely, states that have lowered the control bar sparingly are being hit by a boom in new patients just as much as those who have let it go in recent months. There are many factors that contribute to determining the trend of the epidemiological curve, in short, not all of which can be readily deciphered.

The countries that currently appear to have been spared are broadly placed in thecentral northern area of ​​the Old Continent. For example in Germany, where the decline has been in place for at least ten days. It is true that Merkel had announced a “lockdown for unvaccinated” at the beginning of December: but only three days before Christmas, the new chancellor’s government Olaf Scholz introduced further limits on public demonstrations and other anti Covid measures. Unlike the case ofAustria which has in fact decided since mid-November a lockdown for the unvaccinated: the results rewarded the government of Vienna. However, the decline is also evident in Belgium that only recently has run for cover.

Also Poland records a decrease in new cases after that in mid-December the capacity of restaurants and public places was reduced to 30%. But previously the country had hit a record of deaths that two weeks ago traveled at a daily average of over 600. The situation is common to other Eastern European countries: on the one hand, contagions in retreat, on the other, a high number of victims. Doubts also about the tracking and the number of swabs performed, which may not return a reliable map of the epidemic.

The situation is reversed instead in the southern European and Mediterranean context. L’Italy, as we know, despite a percentage of vaccinated people among the highest in the continent, for days we have witnessed a surge in infections (also revealed thanks to a very high number of swabs). But the Portugal (which even has the European primacy of immunized), the Spain, the France, the Greece. The boom in new patients has induced all these governments to run for cover with new restrictions, especially to ensure the tightness of the hospital network.