infections “exploded” in the last 24 hours – Libero Quotidiano





The fourth wave of Covid overwhelms Germany. The combination of super-contagious Delta variant, cold temperatures and drop in immune defenses has caused infections to explode in the last 24 hours: there have been 23,543 new cases of Covid-19 positivity, indicating a trend towards a sharp increase in the number of positive.





According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the infection rate per 10,000 inhabitants is currently 191.5, up from 149.4 last week and 62.6 last month. The overall toll of infections in the country is 4,779,675, including 96,529 deaths.





Meanwhile, in Bavaria, one of the lands most affected by the resumption of infections, new anti-Covid restrictions arrive. From today, to enter indoor venues such as restaurants, you need the Green pass to prove that you have been vaccinated or cured. For others, a molecular test is required, the rapid one is not enough. In many closed places it is also necessary to wear the Fpp2 mask. The populous southern land of Bavaria is the third most affected in Germany by the resumption of infections. According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute, the incidence of infections over seven days yesterday stood at 183.7 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants nationwide. But in Saxony it reaches 415.8, in Thuringia at 406 and in Bavaria at 284. Pushing the restrictions in Bavaria, where 13 million people live, is the increase in intensive care admissions, which reached 552 yesterday.



