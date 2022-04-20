Infections in Piacentino are decreasing, -8.5% in the last seven days

New infections from Covid19: after five weeks of growth, the positive trend in Piacenza suffers a setback. The weekly report published by the Piacenza Local Health Authority, it recorded a -8.5%. There are 1378 new infections; they were 1506 in the previous seven days.

The decrease in cases is generalized: in Emilia-Romagna the average drops by 0.8%, while in Lombardy by 3.2%; the nation average stands at -5.9% However, if we analyze the new positives on 100 thousand inhabitants, it can be noted that Piacenza has a lower incidence rate than Lombardy (485 compared to 548), much lower than the regional average (692) and the national one (709). THE tampons carried out last week were 7962, given just below the 8,233 above: the percentage of new positives with respect to the number of tests performed also falls (from 18.3% to 17.3%).

Periodic monitoring continues in the Cra. This week’s screening allowed 34 new diagnoses to emerge among the guests and 11 among the operators. The elderly are overwhelmingly asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic. The situation is constantly monitored by the Company, in close collaboration with the health departments of the structures and in collaboration with the Usca, which can be activated in case of need.

Another significant data concerns the age groups of new diagnoses: “While infections decrease between 0 and 18 and between 19 and 40 – highlights Andrea Magnacavallo, health director of the Piacenza Local Health Authority – in people over the age of 65 we see an increase in cases, especially among the over 80s. It is very likely that this situation is due to the fact that the older population was the first to receive the third dose of the vaccine. It is therefore presumable that the effectiveness of vaccination coverage for this group has now been reduced. On the other hand, among children, young people and adults, the virus has circulated more in recent months and probably these groups are now more immunized ”.

Based on these considerations, the general manager Giuliana Bensa launches an appeal: “Today we have a new defense weapon available to all over 80s and frail people between 60 and 79 years of age: the fourth dose of Covid19 vaccine. Administration in RSA and CRAS is already beginning. It is essential that people who can undergo this extra layer of protection do not wait and go to make their appointment. We have kept five administration points active in the area precisely to favor the adhesion of this segment of the population as much as possible. We can also arrive, on request, for people unable to move from home due to walking problems. The fight against the virus is not over, we must secure our elderly and the most vulnerable people “.

The decrease in positive cases affects the number of people in isolationwhich passes from 2330 to 2054. The recourse to Usca, the special assistance continuity units. The average daily calls are 36.7, with 257 citizens requesting the intervention of the teams: last week there were 293.

At the moment the situation of the hospital network is stationary, even if some indicators are increasing. The average daily access to the emergency room for patients with symptoms attributable to Covid is 9, compared to 10 last week. On the other hand, hospitalizations are on the rise. The weekly average is 126 cases compared to 95 the previous week. A positive patient is hospitalized in intensive care, while no cases were recorded last week. The deaths of the week are 7, all over eighty.

“Certainly, as we have already had the opportunity to highlight – continues the general manager – the new cases are characterized by a low intensity of assistance but we are convinced that everyone’s collaboration is still needed to limit the circulation of the virus. We keep a high degree of attention in our behaviors in daily life, to preserve that normality of life conquered at such a hard price “.

THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

As for the vaccination, activity is stationary, with no noticeable progress in the population coverage rate. In the past week, 915 administrations were made. The percentage of vaccinated compared to the vaccinable population over 12 continues to remain at 90.3%.

On the website www.covidpiacenza.it the opening days and times of the vaccination centers are indicated. It should be noted that from 24 April vaccination activities in Bettola will move from the multipurpose room to the Casa della Salute.

The sessions dedicated to the age group 5-11 are scheduled for April 19 and April 27, in the morning in the Arsenale.

As for the vaccine Novavaxtwo mornings of administration are scheduled for April 19th and 27th in the Arsenale.

In reference to the IV doseplease note that at the time of the administration of the second booster it is possible only upon reservation, through the usual channels, in dedicated sessions. The fourth dose is reserved, as required by national directives, to three categories: the elderly aged 80 and over, people between 60 and 79 years (therefore born from 1943 to 1962) if affected by specific critical diseases indicated by the Ministry of Health, and finally the guests of the residential centers for the elderly (Cra and Rsa).

The list of pathologies is available on the website www.covidpiacenza.it

In order to receive the second booster, it is necessary to have completed the primary vaccination course (first and second dose), followed by the third (booster) dose, after a minimum interval of at least four months from the latter. Those who contracted the infection after the ‘booster’ dose are excluded.

In Piacenza, to book the fourth dose, the citizen can:

– call 800.651.941

– go to a Cup counter

– use your own electronic health record

– go to the pharmacy