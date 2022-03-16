infections on the rise in Italy, towards the stop of the super green pass obligation at work for over 50s

The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Wednesday 16 March. Contagions on the rise in Italy: in the latest bulletin, 85,288 new cases were recorded out of 587,015 swabs processed and 180 deaths. The positivity rate is 14.5%. The government is working on eliminating some restrictive measures: the super green pass may no longer be compulsorily required for over 50s in the workplace. Fauci: “Omicron 2 is becoming dominant, it has now reached 60% of cases in the world”. Cases on the rise in China, which exceeds a thousand cases for the fourth day in a row.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Kamala Harris’ husband positive at Covid: fears for her too
Douglas Emhoff, husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive at Covid: the White House announced it, specifying that the number two of the Administration is negative but has given up on accompanying President Joe Biden to an event for the ‘Month of the women’s story on equal pay. He is the highest White House exponent to contract Covid since Biden took office. “Kamala is fine but as a precaution she won’t be there, let’s send her our best wishes”, explained the president, addressing reporters in the East Room.
USA, Pfizer requests authorization for fourth dose of vaccine for over 65s
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (Fda, the US agency that regulates pharmaceutical products) an authorization request for the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to adults aged 65 and over who have received a booster dose of any of the licensed or approved vaccines.
Vaccines, 83.50% of the Italian population received the booster dose
There are 135,196,411 vaccine doses administered to date in Italy, equal to 95.3% of the 141,928,753 delivered. The data, updated at 6.19 am, is contained in the specific report of the Ministry of Health. Of these, 95,340,097 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,445,302 Moderna, 11,544,822 Vaxzevria and 6,726,089 Pfizer pediatric. The total population over 12 with at least one dose is 49,318,469 people, equal to 91.31% of the audience; the total with the vaccination cycle completed by the booster dose is 38,266,573 people, equal to 83.50% of the audience. In the 5-11 age group, the total of those who underwent the complete vaccination cycle was 1,211,712, equal to 33.14% of the audience, while with at least one dose there are 1,366,957 children.
Goodbye green pass and masks, the new Covid decree of the government that cancels the restrictions arrives
The government prepares the reopening time table and gathers the control room. Tomorrow the Council of Ministers is expected to approve a new Covid decree.
China exceeds a thousand Covid cases for the fourth day in a row
For the fourth consecutive day in China, over a thousand new symptomatic cases of Covid have been recorded, to be precise 1860, even if the figure is halved compared to the 3,507 of the previous day. The asymptomatic infected, which Beijing does not classify as confirmed cases, were 1,338 compared to 1,768 the previous day. Most of the infections continue to be concentrated in the north and in particular in the Jilin region with the largest outbreak since Wuhan entered a very rigid lockdown in early 2020. There are no new victims.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Wednesday 16 March
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Wednesday 16 March. In the latest bulletin, 85,288 new cases were recorded out of 587,015 swabs processed and 180 deaths. The situation region by region:
Lombardy: +9.540
Veneto: +7313
Emilia Romagna: +2279
Campania: +9179
Lazio: +10562
Piedmont: + 3206
Tuscany: +6574
Sicily: +6.099
Puglia: +8211
Liguria: +2.019
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1225
Brands: +3271
Abruzzo: +2345
Calabria: +4.547
PA Bolzano: +1108
Umbria: +2746
Sardinia: +3050
PA Trento: +482
Basilicata: +1165
Molise: +276
Aosta Valley: +101
The government is working on eliminating some restrictive measures: the super green pass may no longer be compulsorily required for over 50s in the workplace. Cases on the rise in China, which exceeds a thousand cases for the fourth day in a row.