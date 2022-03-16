infections on the rise in Italy, towards the stop of the super green pass obligation at work for over 50s

The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Wednesday 16 March. In the latest bulletin, 85,288 new cases were recorded out of 587,015 swabs processed and 180 deaths. The situation region by region:

Lombardy: +9.540

Veneto: +7313

Emilia Romagna: +2279

Campania: +9179

Lazio: +10562

Piedmont: + 3206

Tuscany: +6574

Sicily: +6.099

Puglia: +8211

Liguria: +2.019

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1225

Brands: +3271

Abruzzo: +2345

Calabria: +4.547

PA Bolzano: +1108

Umbria: +2746

Sardinia: +3050

PA Trento: +482

Basilicata: +1165

Molise: +276

Aosta Valley: +101

The government is working on eliminating some restrictive measures: the super green pass may no longer be compulsorily required for over 50s in the workplace. Cases on the rise in China, which exceeds a thousand cases for the fourth day in a row.