infections towards 250 million

Covid has killed over 5 million people around the world. According to the data of the Johns Hopkins – American University – the number of deaths in the world, in fact, has reached the figure of 5,001,817, while the infections are 246.811.481. The United States continue to lead the world with the number of confirmed deaths from the virus, where more than 745,800 people have lost their lives. The Brazil (with more than 607,000 dead) andIndia (with more than 450,000 deaths) the United States follows.

The highest death rate in Peru

Three other countries had more than 200,000 deaths: Mexico (288,365 deaths), Russia (234.194) and Peru (200,246). Moreover, Peru also has the highest death rate in the world in proportion to the total population, with almost 616 deaths per 100,000 people. In Italy, as of November 1st, the deaths are 132.100.

The increases in Europe

In Europe, however, the circulation of the SarsCoV2 virus has increased since the beginning of last October: it is also happening in Italy, where the epidemiological situation is among the best thanks to vaccinations: this is indicated by the analysis of the physicist Giorgio Sestili, founder of the Facebook page ‘Coronavirus-Scientific data and analysis‘. «The increase in the circulation of the virus began in early October across Europe and the phenomenon is occurring in a similar way France, where for four weeks there has been an increase in cases of 25% every seven days, and in Germany, where in the same period the cases have doubled, with 95% more than a month before, ”says Sestili. The circulation of the virus is also increasing in Italy, where a doubling of cases is observed every three weeks, but “at this moment in our country the epidemiological situation is among the best”.

Numbers on the rise in Great Britain and Germany

Looking at the number of cases, for example, the numbers of Great Britain And Germany they are “much higher”, considering that in the last week there were 284,000 cases in Great Britain and 131,000 cases in Germany; the situation of France is closer to Italy, where in the last week the cases have been just under 31,000. “Italy is therefore not in a more difficult situation, especially considering the lethality rate”, observes Sestili.

High death rate in Eastern Europe

Currently, the countries where people die the most are those ofEastern European, where about 30% of the population has been vaccinated, Sestili continues referring to Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Bosnia, Montenegro And Serbia. In these countries, more than 100 people per million inhabitants die on average and, observes the physicist, “there is a huge difference compared to Italy, where over 75% of the population is vaccinated and the lethality is less than 5 deaths each. million inhabitants “. Less people die, he continues, in all countries where the percentage of the vaccinated population is comparable to the Italian one, such as Finland, Denmark, Spain And Portugal. “There is therefore a strong indication that the anti Covid-19 vaccines are effective because – says Sestili – having a high percentage of the vaccinated population protects us from the gravity of the new wave”. For the physicist «it is a physiological wave because the containment measures are few. However, Italy has adopted more than other countries, first of all the Green Pass. The point – he concludes – will be to monitor the hospitalization situation and understand how much, thanks to vaccines and the Green Pass, we would be able to contain this wave ».