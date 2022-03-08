Infectologist urges to continue the requirement of vaccination scheme in Puerto Rico

The relaxation measures, in the opinion of the specialist, should not include the exemption from requiring the vaccination schedule

Dr. Miguel Colón, infectologist. Photo: Archive Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“They are in time to change and to maintain the demand of the vaccination schedule on Puerto Ricocare must be taken for those who have complied with the vaccination”, emphasized the doctor miguel columbus, infectologist to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), after the Government of Puerto Rico announce the relaxation of the measures on the Island.

As a key point, infectologist cataloged an error of the governor’s announcement, the elimination of the request for proof of the vaccination schedulebecause it is important to guarantee the health of the vaccinated, since as is known, the unvaccinated are more contagious.

“They have to rethink it, I think that was a mistake. For me, taking off the mask is the reward for getting vaccinated, and by not requiring the vaccination card, it takes away the right that we vaccinated people have to be in places and feel safe, ”she reflected.

Colón also disagreed with the relaxation of maskssince this could generate new sources of contagion, as happened with the Bad Bunny concert in December, where people did not use the mask properly and the virus spread rapidly.

“I strongly urge all restaurant owners in Puerto Rico that they continue to ask for proof of vaccination, establish a safe place, not only for their guests, but more importantly for them and their employees who can be easily infected by someone who is not vaccinated, “he warned.

The specialist indicated that although it was necessary to relax the measures, the use of a mask is a guarantee of protection in spaces where there are many people, especially when there is no certainty that the people around are vaccinated,

“Personally, if I were to go to a concert or a high-risk event, I would wear my mask,” according to Dr. Colón, this applies to public spaces and schools, because although this measure is common in the United States, Puerto Rico has always had a culture of public health and protection.

Prevention against COVID-19

The infectologist was emphatic in mentioning that science and medicine have advanced to a relevant point of no return, since at this time there are monoclonal antibodies that prevent severe COVID-19 disease, including, as the specialist pointed out, contagion with these medications can be prevented.

Even Dr. Colon specified that the medical community continues to search for a cure, however, he said that people should learn to live with the circulating virus and people should take care of themselves and practice self-care.

See the full interview here:

