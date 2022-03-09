Infernax, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Do you like metroidvania? Do you miss the classic action platformers of the 8 and 16 bit era? Then you have many ballots that you like Infernax, an indie with retro aesthetics and gameplay that has surprised me for its robust game system and adjusted difficulty. Here is his analysis.

Retro-style games are bringing a lot of joy to lovers of the classics. Infernax joins this set of video games, and by surprise, with an approach that combines platforms and action with a lot of metroidvania essence. It has taken me back to another time, 30 years ago when I was playing such well-known titles as Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest and the not-so-applauded but interesting Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. Like these games, the creation of the independent studio berzerk It stands out for its tight difficulty and a retro aesthetic that is between the 8 and 16 bit stage. All very well brought to the modern era, with a simple but impeccably executed game system. And I haven’t stopped playing it. I’ve been constantly amazed at how such a game can fight for my time, and offer me so much fun with such basic production resources. And it’s not just nostalgia. It’s the existence of great game design, an interesting map to navigate, and constant challenge.

Infernax is a game with an intricate mapping, a lot of backtracking, a number of enemies, dungeons, the presence of final bosses, skill acquisition, and even decisions that lead to different endings. Given its characteristics, it seemed very complete, a compact but excellently resolved adventure It goes without saying that it is highly recommended for lovers of this type of proposal. But before we get into the punches, let me explain what this heroic journey entails.

retro trip to hell

It all begins when our protagonist, the brave knight moose, successfully returns from one of his epic battles. Unfortunately for him, the land he left behind has turned into a real hell. The forces of darkness roam freely and sow terror among the population. Without a doubt, it is a good excuse to take the controller and start banging demons and scary creatures. Neither long intros, nor conversations that break the rhythm. Infernax knows what you’re coming for, and as a player I’ve really appreciated it.

The plot, therefore, is typical of the time it represents, but at least it has gotten me fully into its dark setting. Here there is no lack of beheadings, the most violent executions, and even when we attack, pixels of blood (and sometimes viscera) jump out and remain attached to our body. In particular, when you lose your life, which is often, you see how enemies do atrocities with your body while everything is dyed red. The representation of a world in decline -and in danger- is something that plunges you into a dark universe, and in its striking way.

I want you to know this because it is one of the strengths of the game. During the adventure you will find a number of characters who speak to you in one or two sentences, although enough to make you understand that things are very bad. In particular, one of the most outstanding aspects of Infernax is that -on many occasions- it forces you to take decisions. Spare the life of a villager or execute him? Make deals with some enigmatic vagabonds or invite them to leave?

Everything has its consequences, and they take you down sometimes unsuspected paths. For example, certain choices will get you one power or another, while others might lead you to different endings. Talking with all the NPCs also has a reward, and it is that more than one will tend to ask you for the odd favor in the form of small quests. For such an old-school game, it’s surprising that it has so many side questsideal for getting money, experience and continuing to grow as a player.

But beyond all this, the most important thing about Infernax is exploration and combat. Regarding the environment, there are more towns and routes than you could imagine in a game of these characteristics, and one of the most striking things is that the day-night cycle causes certain events to trigger based on sunrise or sunset. Besides, the map design is quite clever, so you can’t access new areas until you find a certain item or ability. The Castlevania essence is very prominent, accompanied on this occasion by a good handful of checkpoints that will literally save your life.

Frequent saves are essential during your game. In fact, a recurring strategy that you will surely use will be save progress every few minutes. At least, it was my case. In the middle of the dungeons, she didn’t hesitate to go out, record and pick up where she left off. The reason is that if you die, you are not only forced to start from the last save point, but you lose all the accumulated experience points and money. And yes… that hurts a lot. I believe in it.

That’s why the game includes the classic mode (which I have already mentioned) and the casual mode. The latter does not penalize you as much, although once selected you can no longer return to the original difficulty. And therein lies the key. Every time you lose your life, the game reminds you of the existence of this more affordable way, but somehow you feel compelled to keep trying, to continue down the more difficult path. After all, if you’re here it’s because you like 90s games and their challenge, so it all makes sense.

Save game frequently is essential during your gameOn the other hand, the difficulty It’s not that it’s very high. There are many platform sections that bring it to them, with very tight jumps. Also parts in which the enemies, quite varied and with sometimes complex action patterns, will end up crushing you. However, the challenge is fairly balanced, and this is thanks to the character upgrades, among which are the increase in health, attack and magic power. The good thing is that the EXP points you get for defeating enemies you manage them as you want, something that favors the feeling of customization.

For all this I told you that the game system is simple but competent. to fight you have a single weapon, but the truth is that I have never tired of it. The controls are responsive and you never feel like something has gone wrong when, for whatever reason, you’ve lost your life. The magic They are interesting: there are healing ones, energy absorption on enemies… and there is one that shoots lightning and can even create a fire if you apply it on towns.

Surprised? you will be Infernax looks like a retro game, but it’s loaded with details you couldn’t have had 30 years ago. Therefore, although the sprites emulate the NES era, the color palette corresponds more to the SNES era. It is a mix of sensations that aims to modernize the classic and make us enjoy it. The few introduction sections that exist are made with pixel-art graphics, as well as everything that refers to the avatars of the characters, the lines of text (translated into Spanish) or the visual effects.

Aesthetically, it’s a wonderfully talented homage to retro. Musically too. There are some songs that are very inspired, with clear reminiscences of the work of some of the best composers from Konami or Capcom. And there is nothing left to chance. It’s a real digital craft work I can’t stop telling you how much I recommend it if you grew up, like me, between cartridges and gamepads.