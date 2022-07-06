Infidelity at Vinicius’ party, the evening goes wrong, Neymar comes out of silence (video)

Neymar is in a relationship with influencer Bruna Biancardi. On April 25, the 27-year-old Brazilian posted a photo of herself and the PSG star. A few days earlier, number 10 had wished the young woman a happy birthday: ”The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I like you”, had written the Rio Olympic champion. Today Neymar is in the middle of a dark affair but he quickly wanted to defuse the bomb. Explanations.

Neymar allegedly cheated on Bruna Biancardi

A real bomb exploded today according to the Brazilian daily Isto é gente.

Neymar, who was present at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr.’s big birthday party on Wednesday night, which took place in Cachoeira de Macacu, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, allegedly cheated on his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, on square. According to information from the profile on Instagram “Segui a Cami”, the PSG star had let loose at the party and kissed several mouths during the event, including that of model Nathalia Castro. Isto e Gente spoke to some sources and found out that Neymar went without Bruna Biancardi to the birthday party i.e. he was ‘single’ at the club. Neymar and Biancardi started dating in August last year, but only resumed the relationship in January this year, with declarations of love and intimate moments posted on the two youngsters’ social media people.

Segundo fontes Neymar teria ficado com várias mulheres na festa vini jr e revelou que uma delas é a Nathalia de Castro e agora ele apareceu no stories dizendo que é fake news pic.twitter.com/IhXK2GC0Lj — Jenny🍷 (@Jennybysm) June 23, 2022

Neymar responds in his own way

On Instagram, Neymar wanted to make things clear by chambering the Fake News: He published a video saying: ”Message for Fake News, lots of sunshine, lots of peace, lots of love”.

A little ironic message but which has not finished talking…

🚨 Neymar denounces “Fake News” in his Instagram story!

🗣 “Hello Fake News, here it is for you… ✌️ the weather is nice here, peace be upon you! » pic.twitter.com/RDI7Ysz1Ub — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) June 23, 2022

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on Neymar’s remarks and the situation in general.

We have thus been able to read on Twitter and various websites relating the facts:

“Soon 6 years at PSG and still not a word of French lol”

”The same thing over and over Neymar you’re a Brazilian you don’t need to justify yourself you’re idolaters accept everything, you can play until 4am tkt”

”I think what loosens him up more + are the sexual Neymars on social networks who will follow him everywhere and who say bravo every time he posts… this guy needs a real framework, a discipline and also a tactical rigor. I hope Campos will…”

”He will never be quiet ptdrrrr it’s crazy…”

”He should say nothing and let it go… Besides, it looks like he’s been wiped out…”

”Fortunately jealousy doesn’t kill otherwise Neymar wouldn’t be in trouble… lol”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













