Infidelity?: They assure that Adamari López dedicated this strong message to Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán

Internet users they assure that Adamari López dedicated a strong message to Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán That would involve infidelity. The presenter recited a famous saying that she posted on her social networks and raised her speculations.

Adamari López and Toni Costa had a love relationship of almost 10 years, starting in 2011 when they met in “Mira que baila”. Product of his love was born Alaiawho is now just six years old.

After publicly announcing their separation without a sufficient reason to calm the uncertainty of the public, the speculations of a possible infidelity began to sound. As time passed, rumors of an affair on the part of Tony Costa They gained more and more strength.

Despite what was said, Adamari López still did not comment on it and dedicated herself to focusing on herself and her daughter. After the breakup, the actress of “Friends and rivals” showed off a new figure that left many speechless.

Instagram @adamarilopez

They assure that Adamari López sent a strong hint to Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán

The months passed and it came to light that Toni Costa had a new partner, the Mexican Evelyn Beltran. However, he had to spend more time to make their relationship public, so many believe that the Spaniard was unfaithful to Adamari López with his new girlfriend.

After Toni Costa was seen for the first time with Evelyn Beltrán on social networks, Adamari López shared a video in which he recites a famous saying. “There are many sayings, but with everything I have lived I can confirm that ‘eyes that do not see, heart that senses”.

Adamari López’s words quickly made sense to her fans who claim she refers to the fact that she sensed that Toni Costa had been unfaithful to her. “That sounded indirect“, “And of course. You had a good eye”, “The man deceives anyone, but everything comes to light sooner or later”, they wrote in the publication.

See here the video shared by Adamari López: