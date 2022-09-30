Infidelity with a feminist perspective in the Emily Ratajkowski way

turns out it has been news that Adam Levine was doing the idiot via social networks or private messages with some women while he was with a partner and waiting for offspring. And he himself has admitted that he crossed “red lines” but also the women he flirted with have been singled out as guilty of who knows what.

Given this, the model Emily Ratajkowski could not keep quiet and has said a couple of things about it through TikTok.

And it is that Ratajkowski she is fed up with women being always pointed out as the culprit and don’t plan to shut up not one more

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for the mistakes of men“, began Ratajkowski. “Especially when it comes to women in their twenties dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age”, he pointed out, alleging that it is a dynamic “biased, predatory and manipulative”.

And this is the key to the whole thing. Not only that the responsibility real to be faithful is of the person who maintains the relationship (if it requires that fidelitythere are those who do not consider it important), but in these cases, the woman is in a clearly weaker position before the approach of an older man, more confident and with greater position and power.

“I think a huge problem in our culture current is that we say ‘men are monsters, they are terrible, they are horrible’. Nor we hold them accountable, we blame other women and ask them to change their behavior, instead of saying ‘men have to change their behavior’andnto’”, he added in the second part of his allegation. “It is sexismit’s classic misogyny”.

The model hints so that, in our mistaken masculinity conceptmen are incapable of doing better, so we cannot demand the responsibilities that we do demand of women. is this really just?

It doesn’t look like it to Emily and neither do we. Sorry Adam, you’re left alone on this.

(And to all this, yes, media such as Page Six speculate on a possible courtship in the shadows between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt. Well hallelujah. That information is listed here.)