‘Infiel’ leads its slot and ‘Survivors’ manages to be the most watched non-informative program

Anabel Pantoja was one of the protagonists last night in Survivors: Honduras Connection. Isabel Pantoja’s niece is nominated, and to encourage her, the program brought her a visit from her friend Juan. And Ana Luque, the last expelled from it, also gave him a surprise.

The program was the most watched non-informative program of the day on July 17. According to Kantar data, offered by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, Survivors: Honduras Connection got 1,550,000 viewers with a share of 16%. It fell compared to the previous week, when it achieved a 16.8% share and 1,772,000 viewers.

Antena 3 continued with the broadcast of the series Unfaithfulas usual on Sunday night (with the exception of weeks in which it previewed Brothers). On this occasion he marks a 16,9% share with 1.540,000 viewers on average, being the most viewed option in its slot. On the other hand, the channel achieved the most watched program of the day with Antenna 3 News, what does it achieve 1,955,000 average audience viewers and a 20.3% of fee.

The 1 marked a week plus some discrete data with Movie of the week. After betting the last two Sunday broadcasts on the musical genre, yesterday TVE opted for science fiction with the film passengers, starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. she got a 8.9% share and 978,000 viewers. It rises 3 tenths with respect to Rocketman.

In La 2, the Spanish film Robbery! signature 319,000 viewers and a 3% share, and in laSexta, the feature film prisoners you stay with 398,000 viewers and 3.9%. The most viewed film of the day was the face of death, in the Multiplex of Antena 3, which got a 14.1% share Y 1,383,000 spectators.

Fourth millenium, in Four, mark a 5,9% with 616,000 viewers on average. Among other topics, Iker Jiménez’s program, which ended the season, dealt with issues such as spiritism in Spain and the auto de fe of spiritist works that took place in Barcelona in 1861, or a vampire-style crime that took place in Agolada, Pontevedra.

