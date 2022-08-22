‘Infiel’ leads Sunday night and the cinema of La 1 is 4.7 points ahead of Telecinco

Summer is doing very well for the Turkish series Unfaithful, Antena 3’s proposal for Sunday night. And it is that, one more week, this production starring Cansu Dere and Caner Cindoruk became the leader of its slot, and also rose as the most viewed non-informative content of the day.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, Unfaithful achieved a 16.1% share and 1,538,000 viewers on average This represents a rise compared to the previous Sunday, which was the eve of a holiday, and in which it had a 15.8% share and 1,419,000 viewers.

Yesterday #Unfaithful21Aug of @antena3com had a 16.1% share and an average audience of 1,538,000 viewers. The Turkish series recorded a total of 3,312,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA).#Hearings 📺📊📊 pic.twitter.com/SRyFuSayt4 — Windward Communication (@blvcom) August 22, 2022

Antena 3, in the same way, achieved the most watched program of the entire day on August 21. Such an honor fell on Antena 3 Weekend News in its desktop edition; the informative gets 1,728,000 viewers with a 20% share screen share.

[¿Impulsaría la vuelta de Eurojunior las audiencias de la versión infantil del Festival?]

The rest of the night was marked by the cinematographic offer, and there La 1 stood out with Alphawhich achieves 1,145,000 spectators with a 11% share. It is a 2018 American historical drama and adventure feature film directed by Albert Hughes. It improves the data of the previous Sunday, when the tape The daughters of the Reich it achieved 10.7% with 1,005,000 viewers.

Telecinco continues to have a problem with its Sunday cinema. This time they scheduled Kidnapped (Kidnap), with Halle Berry, Patrick Kearns and Lew Temple. stays with a 6.3% with 653,000 viewers average audience.

⭐️5 star movie night with #KidnappedKidnap in @telecincoeswhich brought together 653,000 viewers and almost 2.9 million contacts 📽️The film, starring Halle Berry, reached 6.3% share and represents more than 9% of yesterday’s T5 figure#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/wCSnXWYgMi — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) August 22, 2022

In laSexta you could see Life imprisonment, a classic film based on a story by Stephen King, and starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. achieve a 5.1% with 498,000 spectators. And in La 2, the Spanish film From your window to mine was left with 2.7% and 264,000 viewers.

In `Spanish Version´, the film `From your window to mine´ recorded 264,000 viewers and a 2.7% share in prime time @la2_tve 🔌1,494,000 people contacted 📺Contributes 11.5% to the channel’s daily audience (2.9%)#Hearings @Version_TVE pic.twitter.com/amkegvnnMT — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) August 22, 2022

In Cuatro, it was decided to broadcast reruns of Fourth millenium, the program presented by Iker Jiménez dedicated to the world of mystery. The installment was dedicated to the minds of criminals, and brought together 431,000 viewers and a 4.4% share.

Follow the topics that interest you