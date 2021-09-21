Infinite: here is the second trailer with Mark Wahlberg | Cinema

After the first trailer, Paramount released a second trailer for, new sci-fi action thriller by(The Equalizer) based on the literary work of D. Eric Maikranz “The Reincarnationist Papers”.

In the cast of the project we find Mark Wahlberg And Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange). The project will be streaming exclusively on Paramount + on June 10th. The rest of the cast consists of Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien and Rupert Friend.

You can see the trailer at the top of the page.

The literary work focuses on Cognomination, a secret society of people who have a total memory of their previous lives. A young man haunted by memories of two of his past lives intertwines his path with that of the secular society and decides to join the ranks of the group.

The cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Wallis Day, Toby Jones, Liz Carr and Kae Alexander.

Ian Shorr took care of adapting the novel. Paramount’s John Zaozirny produced the film with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

