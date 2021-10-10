Infinite: immortality is a condemnation

Who wants to live Forever? sang Queen, in a cult song that faced the human condition, born as the soundtrack for a cult film that had made immortality its fulcrum, Highlander. Eternal life has always been one of the great human aspirations, who have revisited it in myths such as the Fountain of Eternal Youth, recently found in Jungle Cruise, or in the Holy Grail, object of desire for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. To cite all the works that have seen immortality as central would require a long list, from novels such as I. Sons of Methuselah of Heinlein to comics of the likes of The Old Guard, yet this topic has now arrived in the Amazon Prime Video catalog with Infinite, new action movie based on the novel The Reincarntion Protocol starring Mark Wahlberg in which eternal life is at the center of the dispute.

Again, Amazon Prime Video offers a second chance to a film born to arrive in cinemas before Covid, but which after complex vicissitudes finally finds a place in the world of streaming entertainment. To give confidence, in this case, was the name of Antoine Fuqua, a name dear to action cinema, which in recent days has been able to show its vision of cinema also on Netflix, with The Guilty. But sometimes, a director’s good name is not synonymous with a production that lives up to expectations, as it unfortunately demonstrates Infinite, who despite some interesting ideas cannot shake off the unpleasant feeling of being just a copy of a thousand summaries, to put it to Bersani.

Infinite, the immortals in war

The long relationship between immortality and the collective imagination, as mentioned before, pays off complex to manage this topos, which has been addressed in every respect. The search for a new point of view, a change of paradigm within its characterization is difficult, which is why we could be lenient if we were offered a film that, although lacking in great news, at least knew how to offer a compelling dynamic. that it was not a continuous reminder of something already seen. Infiniteinstead, it leaves the opposite feeling, as of a project unable to assume its own identity, preferring to cannibalize elements of other works in an attempt to offer high-level entertainment, which after a few minutes reveals its nature as an action film to be seen without so many expectations.

In Infinite, the immortals are a reality, they have lived among us for centuries and seek with their wisdom and influence to lead the world. Within this community of eternals, a rift was created when Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor) he decides that eternal life is a sentence he wants to escape, at the cost of ending his entire life on Earth. Of course, the ‘good guys’ of the story intend to stop him, but to stop Bathurst from realizing his intent they need the help of Ewan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), a man afflicted with schizophrenia who lives on the fringes of society.

Ewan struggles to find a place in the world, plagued by delusional visions of distant pasts that accompany him from puberty. This is combined with his profound knowledge of foreign languages, atypical skills such as forging katanas or familiarity with distant places. All this finally finds an explanation when he is arrested after a petty crime, when he meets the mysterious Bathurst, who reveals to him a fanciful story that he is an immortal. Ewan’s delusions would be memories of past lives, since Infinite immortality is not about the body, but about the soul, which is reincarnated by starting a new life cycle, with the memory of previous events.

In order to master these memories, training is required, which passes from contact with objects from one’s previous existence that trigger mental mechanisms. This is what Bathurst is trying with Ewan when he suddenly comes to a young woman, who, after a daring escape, reveals to him the true nature of her existence and Bathurst’s genocidal plan. A revelation that Ewan accepts all too quickly as a plausible explanation for his delusional visions, agreeing to help the Infinites stop Bathurst.

Loading... Advertisements

Infinite, little exploited potential

In Infinite, the idea of ​​immortality has a small momentum of innovation, relying on the concept of the soul rather than the immortality of the body. Interesting variation, compared to the cinematic tradition he sees in Highlander its fulcrum, which allows, at least on paper, to give life to a villain, Bathurst, who suffers this continuous reincarnation, from which he would like to escape. The script of Ian Shorrinstead, it takes what might be the true strength of Infinite and makes it a character devoid of bite, fluctuating between a Bondian villain aplomb and ironic dandy, failing to make the most of the art of a level actor like Chiwetel Eijofor, torn between these two contrasting souls of a potentially spectacular character.

Certainly Wahlberg was no longer incisive, flat and monotone throughout the film. The rapid acceptance of his condition as an immortal is managed with an embarrassing acting, seasoned with forced and banal dialogues, from which nothing of the character’s emotionality transpires, conveyed only by some obligatory explanations useful, for the most part, to contextualize the mechanism of the reincarnation. The whole plot of Infinite, therefore, it loses the two pillars on which it rests, which turn out to be an anonymous protagonist and an antagonist without a definite identity, united by a story that presents fragility magnified by poorly enlightened narrative choices. Difficult to see Infinite and do not make comparisons with other works in which immortality and memories are central, from the quoted Highlander to Matrix, from which Infinite it seems to take the concept of the chosen one, however lacking the emotional characterization of this figure.

Fuqua finds himself managing a film devoid of soul, which he can’t straighten even with the action sequences, too devoid of identity and stereotyped. Incredible, looking back on other films by the director, such as Equalizer And The Magnificent 7, where the rhythm of the clashes was reconstructed with particular intensity, where Fuqua showed his mastery of the vision and management of the dynamism of the choral scenes. In Infinite, the director seems to aim for the spectacularity of cheap explosions, with shootings and action sequences that draw their strength from a musical accompaniment that tries, with good results, to give a vital twist to an otherwise colorless film.

Infinite sadly falls into that list of titles condemned by Covid-19, removed from theaters and, unfortunately, landed in the streaming world. It is understandable the need of the giants of the sector to have a constant supply of offer for their subscribers, but films like Infinite once upon a time they would have been direct-to-video, ready to be quickly forgotten.