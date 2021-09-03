Infinite: lots of action in the second trailer of the film with Mark Wahlberg

If the Infinite’s first trailer we were not fully convinced, the second trailer of the new film starring Mark Wahlberg, Infinite, seems to have been appreciated by everyone.

Lots of action, shady individuals and motorbikes jumping on planes seem to have raised the expectations of Wahlberg’s fans (or more likely those who will go to see the film thanks to the presence of Dylan O’Brien).

The second trailer of Infinite

Here is the second trailer of the film:

Directed by Antonie Fuqua (Training Day), Infinite is based on the 2009 novel titled The Reincarnationist Papers from D. Eric Maikranz. He tells the story of a man (Mark Wahlberg) who realizes that he is not just a man. He is an immortal being who has reincarnated thousands of times and who serves a higher purpose than him.

Loading... Advertisements

The film was originally supposed to hit theaters last August but has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and, now, Paramount has decided to completely cancel its theatrical release and release it exclusively on its streaming service. Paramount + next June 10th.

In the film they will be present together with Mark Wahlberg also Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones And Dylan O’Brien.

What do you think? Let us know via a comment below!

Source