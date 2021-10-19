News

Infinite: Mark Wahlberg in the trailer for the sci-fi film directed by Antoine Fuqua

Mark Wahlberg is the protagonist of Infinite, a new sci-fi film directed by Antoine Fuqua whose trailer has been shared online.

Infinite is the new star film Mark Wahlberg directed by Antoine Fuqua and the trailer gives away the first scenes of the project arriving on June 10 on Paramount +.
The video shows the protagonist being subjected to an interrogation in an attempt to make him remember who he really is, and then discovers that he has lived and died thousands of times.

The Infinite film is inspired by the novel The Reincarnationist written in 2009 by D. Eric Maikranz.
Mark Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley, a man haunted by memories of places he has never visited and of events he does not remember experiencing. Evan finds himself on the verge of a nervous breakdown, but is rescued by a secret group whose members are called “Infinites” and they reveal to him that his memories are real, but are tied to numerous past lives.
The protagonist then enters their extraordinary world where some people have the ability to reincarnate while maintaining their memories and knowledge accumulated over the centuries. Evan must then try to find the answers hidden in their memories as they race against time to save humanity from one of them trying to destroy it.

The cast of Infinite will include Mark Wahlberg, Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Wallis Day, Toby Jones, Liz Carr, and Kae Alexander.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, while the screenplay is written by Todd Stein.


