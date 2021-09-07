Infinite, Mark Wahlberg is a soldier who reincarnates in the new trailer

A new trailer of Infinite, the sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, has been released in the last few hours. Let’s see together what the film directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Inspired by the novels of D. Eric Maikranz “The Reincarnationist Papers”, the film will star Mark Wahlberg, flanked among others by Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, Wallis Day and Tom Hughes, as we can also see in this brand new trailer that you find at the head of the news.

The story will follow the events of “Evan McCauley, a man on the verge of a mental breakdown who discovers he is part of a mysterious group of individuals known as the Infinites, who will reveal to him an incredible truth about himself, his abilities and his mysterious memories – all from his previous lives“.

In the film we will therefore see theEvan’s encounter with the Infinites, to the discovery and awareness of his identity and the secrets related to it, but also to their attempt to stop the plans of the enemy played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who wants to put an end to the cycles of reincarnation.

In the US, Infinite will soon debut on the new Paramount + streaming service, while as far as Italy is concerned, the film should be released in theaters in September, distributed by Eagle Pictures.