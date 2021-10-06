Infinite, plot and trailer for the Mark Wahlberg movie on Prime Video





Infinite, the film with Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua arrives on Amazon Prime Video. Plot and trailer of the film, from 7 October on the platform

The film with Mark Wahlberg, Infinite, is ready to land on Amazon’s streaming platform, Prime Video, starting from 7 October. The film was digitally distributed on Paramount + from 10 June 2021, after having undergone several postponements – compared to the original programming in theaters – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, is scripted by Ian Shorr who wrote the screenplay based on a story by Todd Stein, who in turn adapted the 2009 novel by D. Eric Maikranz, The Reincarnationist Papers. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has a positive rating index of 16% out of 75 reviews, with an average rating of 4.1 / 10. According to Metacritic instead, it has a weighted average score of 28 out of 100 based on 27 reviews.

The plot of Infinite

Let's find out the plot of this action film starring Mark Wahlberg, from 7 October on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform

Evan McCauley has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Seeking to self-heal and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infiniti” comes to her rescue, revealing that her memories are real.

The movie trailer

Below is the English-language trailer for Infinite, from 7 October on Prime Video

The cast

Below is the full cast of the film

Mark Wahlberg and Evan McCauley / Heinrich Treadway (2020) Dylan O’Brien as Heinrich Treadway (1985)

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Bathurst (2020) Rupert Friend and Bathurst (1985)

Sophie Cookson is Nora Brightman

Jason Mantzoukas is the Artisan

Toby Jones is Bryan Porter

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is Kovic

Liz Carr is Garrick

Kae Alexander is Trace

Tom Hughes is Abel

Joana Ribeiro is Leona

Wallis Day is Agent Shin

Raffiella Chapman is Jinya

