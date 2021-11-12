Infinite: review of the film with Mark Wahlberg

Infinite it’s too confusing sci-fi thriller. Director Antoine Fuqua (King Arthur, The Equalizer) adapted a 2009 novel for the big screen (The Reincarnationist Papers written by D. Eric Maikranz), telling of a world in which there are Infinite, people able to reincarnate. Forced to eternal life, some of these subjects desperately try to put an end to the curse of which they feel victims, struggling between memories, traumas and hopes. The twisted plot, the never too communicative dialogues and the weak irony do not do justice to the potential of the story behind Infinite.

Infinite: a weave knotted on itself

The film opens with a chase in Mexico City. Year 1985: a man, who we will later discover to be Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O’Brien) jumps from a bridge onto a crane to escape the authorities and another man. In the next sequence, we are in 2020, Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), he is looking for work, but due to his schizophrenia he cannot find it. After a chase with the gangster who provides him with the pills he needs to alleviate his ailment, McCauley he gets arrested. In prison, however, he is not interrogated by the police. The meeting with a certain Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor) opens up a world to him. In fact, the perception of being several people in one body, what doctors thought was schizophrenia, is actually due to something else. Evan it’s a Infinity, a soul capable not only of reincarnating for thousands of years, but also of remembering its past life. The Infinite they start remembering things when they are young and by the time they reach puberty they have remembered everything. This is why, in adolescence, a Evan schizophrenia was diagnosed.

There are 500 in the world Infinite, divided into two factions. THE Believers they see memory as a talent and a gift that can make the world better, while i Nihilists they perceive it as a curse that will force them to see humanity’s self-destruction. THE Nihilists, driven by Bathurst, they want to end the world and try in every way to unlock the memories of Evan: in his previous life, McCauley has been Treadway, the man who hid theEgg, the tool needed to destroy the world. Thus began a fight to the death between the two factions to take possession of theEgg, with psychological pressures, infernal machines and hyper-technological weapons.

Is Infinite a special effects film only?

From the first chase to the fight scenes, Infinite fills the viewer’s eyes with perfectly constructed images. They look real, even when viewed from your laptop screen. Special effects are an essential part of the film, not just for the construction of the images, but for the whole storyline. The props, from weapons to cars and machines in the headquarters of the Infinite, add charm to the sci-fi world created by Fuqua. The costumes and settings, including hyper-technological tools and classic English style, add a distinctive feature to the film. The very peculiar attention paid to visual details is definitely a plus for Infinite. But it is not enough to be able to fully appreciate the film, however lacking in other respects.

Fragile dialogues for a too confused plot

The intertwining of present and past, the plurality of characters that follows, the antagonisms mean that the plot of Infinite is layered and complex to understand without explanation from the characters. Unfortunately, the dialogues cannot keep up with the rhythm of the story: we move from long silences during clashes and chases, to multi-voiced conversations in which bursts of words and explanations never completely clarify the meaning of what is happening. The inclusion of a few and sparse ironic jokes adds nothing but confusion to the cauldron of words. In this way, we arrive at the end with still some perplexity about the what and why of some parts of the film.

An excellent cast, but weakened

The actors involved in Infinite they are familiar faces. From Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, Daddy’s Home) And Chiwetel Eijofor (12 years a slave, Doctor Strange) to Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner, Teen Wolf) And Sophie Cookson (Kingsman), the cast could raise the overall level of the film, but didn’t quite get it right. The expressiveness of the main characters is often forced and constructed, while the emotionality is not conveyed as it should.

In conclusion, Infinite does not conquer. Today we need something that goes beyond playing with special effects, virtuosity with images to make a great science fiction film.