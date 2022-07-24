Infinite sadness! Brad Pitt spoke of his possible retirement from acting – PEOPLE Online

Brad Pitt has just released his new film, Bala Train, in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock And it hits theaters in early August. On the red carpet, the actor took the opportunity to talk about his next projects and said that he does not plan to retire in the near future.

In an interview that surfaced a few weeks ago, pitt declared that he was going through “the last stretch of his career”. This revolutionized the world of entertainment and all the media claimed that the actor had decided to leave acting. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Faced with all the scandal generated by his sayings, Brad came out to explain what he really meant by that phrase. “It seems that it was interpreted like this, as a retirement declaration. But that’s not what I meant.”He said and clarified: “What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season. But in no case is it a withdrawal“.

“At my age, I’ve made enough mistakes. And hopefully I accumulated enough experience of what I did right, what I did wrong. Now I have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom.”, explained the winner of the Oscar award. Regarding how he will continue his career from now on, Brad He is very relaxed and open to what life throws at him: “I go from movie to movieand the last thing I did defines what I’m going to do next.”

Bullet train is not the only film where the actor has participated in recent times. But, this time, he will not be in his leading role but behind the scenes as a producer. One of them is Blonde, the film starring Anne of Arms and that portrays the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. This story can be enjoyed on Netflix from September 23.

As for the action film that has just been presented, its plot shows a group of contract killers trapped in a bullet train that is going at maximum speed. Within the cast you can find Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Logan Lerman, among others. But one of the participations that caught everyone’s attention was that of bad bunny. The singer appeared in the trailer and went viral on social networks.