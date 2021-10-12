“Infinite”, the review of Antoine Fuqua’s film with Mark Wahlberg released on Prime video on October 7th :: Blog su Today

There are many reasons to be intrigued by the film Infinite, released on October 7 on Prime Video. You can be a fan of Mark Wahlberg or Chiwetel Ejiofor, the two protagonists of this film and with impressive resumes.

Or you can get there after watching on Netflix The Guilty, a film in the top 10 for weeks and directed by the director himself, Antoine Fuqua (who previously directed King Arthur and The Equalizer).

More simply, you may want to see Infinite because the plot, which we anticipated last weekend, is very tempting for those looking for one of those films set in the real world but with a touch of the supernatural and maybe even a little action …

For all these reasons it is easy to be enticed by Infinite. It happened to us too, but precisely because we saw it we decided to write this review, or rather these warnings for those who were tempted to see it. And if almost the entire article is spoiler-proof, pay attention because in the end – after a curiosity about the birth of this film – we will share our opinion for the benefit of those who have not been warned in time and have seen it without adequate preparation.

What is Infinite about

The film is the transposition of the book The Reincarnationist Papers (which we will talk about even further below, about that curiosity we mentioned earlier) written in 2009 by D. Eric Maikranz.

In this story, there are a few hundred people in the world called Infinites (not to be confused with the Eternals…), whose souls never die but reincarnate in new bodies with each new life. The Infinites are divided into two factions: the Believers, who consider themselves a kind of guardians of humanity and their survival, and the Nihilists, who instead want to put an end to what for them is the curse of observing the perennial decline of the world.

In 1985 the believer Heinrich Treadway escapes from the leader of the nihilists, Bathurst, from whom he has stolen a particular “egg”. Treadway is helped by his “colleagues” Abel and Leona, who are captured and killed by Bathurst.

35 years later, we meet Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), a man who cannot find a job due to psychiatric disorders. To buy medicine he “improvises” an ancient katana sword, without knowing how he learned to make it, and sells it to a drug dealer, but the exchange goes wrong, Evan runs away and is arrested by the police.

At the center, a man (Ejiofor) enters the interrogation room, who turns out to be the new reincarnation of Bathurst and who scares Evan to bring back his memory: Evan, in fact, is the reincarnation of Treadway.

Fortunately for him, however, shortly afterwards the wall of the room is knocked down by a car driven by Nora, who takes Evan-Heinrich away and takes him to the headquarters of the Believers, in order to remind the eternal friend where he had hidden. that egg, which would then be a weapon capable of attacking the DNA of living beings and bringing about the total destruction of life on Earth.

In case you really want to see this movie, here is the trailer for Infinite

What’s wrong with the movie Infinite (NO SPOILER)

Seen this way, the plot of the film looks very promising. And then there are great actors, a good director, and we’re certainly not talking about a low-budget film like Proximity, just think that the filming of Infinite took place throughout the United Kingdom from London to Scotland via Wales, and then again from New York to Thailand, from Mexico City to Nepal and up to the Alps.

But no, Infinite can’t be said to keep its promises. Above all, because history hangs on very thin threads, and just the breath of an elementary reasoning is enough to break these threads.

There is something, or rather there are too many things in Ian Shorr’s story and in Todd Stein’s script that just don’t add up. And a patient viewer may let it go once, twice, but in the end the feeling is that he is faced with the perfect demonstration that a good idea is not enough – because the one behind Infinite is a good idea – to make a good movie. Not even if you put a director like Fuqua and two actors like Wahlberg and Ejiofor on it.

But before we spoil in detail some concrete examples of scenes that don’t work, we advise you to read the funny story behind the book that inspired Infinite.

The strange story of The Reincarnationist Papers

The book by D. Eric Maikranz (unpublished in Italy, but available in the original language) has a rather different plot from the film: the names of the characters change, and the Infiniti here are called Cognomina (“surnames” in Latin, because it has to do with an imaginary volume found in Rome), and Evan Michaels meets Poppy who takes him to what looks more like a secret lodge of philosophers, rather than a faction of warriors defending humanity.

In short, a different story, but that was enough for Malkranz to make his dream come true. His book, in fact, was self-published in 2009, and at the time the author invited readers to act as “literary agents”: in essence, he promised a reward to those who found a way to persuade a film producer to make a film. from The Reincarnationist Papers.

Incredibly, an employee of a Hollywood production company (named Rafi Crohn) found a copy of the book in a hotel in Nepal where he was traveling and thus the movie Infinite was born. Two years ago, in December 2019, Maikranz dutifully paid Crohn’s reward.

Why we didn’t like Infinite (SPOILER)

And finally, we must share our bitterness with those who have already seen Infinite and continue to ask unanswered questions. For example, in no particular order: is it possible that among all the nihilists there is not one who can reconstruct the egg because Treadway killed them all by deleting every file, every project line, every physical formula?

Why on earth, once Bathurst has retrieved the egg, he doesn’t arm it there in the castle? What’s the point of flying to Glasgow? Is there by chance the perfect air to spread the virus faster or what is it?

And before, how did Bathurst find our heroes at the Artisan right away? And how did he get to know and bribe the Artisan’s assistant in no time? And how did this one set up a camera and take the tablet to Bathurst unnoticed?

But then, what’s the point of all that effort to find the egg if Evan then immediately says it’s in the belly of his former body? Couldn’t he keep the secret to himself? And by the way, why keep all those dead bodies in the base of believers, if what matters is only the soul? And while we’re at it, why is the protagonist called Treadway, after the name he had in 1700, and not with his first name thousands of years ago, or with an “eternal” name?

We could go on asking these questions for a long time, without actually finding valid answers. And that’s what bothers Infinite the most: that they wasted a good idea to make a truly annoying film in its incompleteness.

Rating: 4