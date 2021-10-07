Infinite – The review

THE REVIEW IN BRIEF The idea behind the film is not the worst possible.

Side staging Fuqua is limited to the homework, and it is a shame, especially in the face of its potential.

Mark Wahlberg and the rest of the cast go through the plot without much conviction.

I don’t know if you’ve ever noticed, but a fair chunk of popular fiction revolves around the condemnation of immortality, and those who try to deceive the laws of nature are regularly lined up with the bad guys: put Walter Donovan of Indiana Jones and the last crusade, Palpatine, Lord Voldemort and his Japanese declension, Orochimaru (same affinity with snakes, ninjutsu instead of magic and branded kids: back?). All people struggling in an attempt to grab eternal life inevitably ending up punished by the hero of the moment who, not even on purpose, accepts his own mortality as a precious gift ready to define him as a human being.

Now, considering that the stories, among other things, serve to alleviate suffering and make us digest limitations, the speech makes perfect sense, and it is not surprising how a large part of mythology and folklore is oriented to justify the brevity of our passage on this earth. On the other hand, medical science works in the opposite direction to prolong our lives as much as possible, with relevant (and detectable) results in terms of average duration, quality, etc.

Choose life (eternal)

In short, a beautiful idiosyncrasy. One of the many that we carry with us, for heaven’s sake, yet enough to put me in trouble every time I cross the Voldermort on duty pushing me, underneath, to support this kind of characters. Not for the criminal methods, of course, but for the Promethean desire to fight against the limits and the conventions in the face of all the Dumbledores who accept the departure bovine.

“Then you will realize that it is not the spoon that bends, but it is you yourself!”.

OK, but what’s the matter? Infinite, you are probably wondering? C’azzecca that ihe new film by Antoine Fuqua based on the novel The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, turns the tables on the table by providing us with a villain, Bathurst, intent on ending an eternal cycle of death and rebirth, whereas the team of good guys to squander eternal life does not want to know.

We might as well do Snake Eyes directly.

The idea will not be very original but it sounds quite tasty: at the dawn of history a group of individuals showed the ability to reincarnate while keeping the memories of previous lives, after which the guys in question were divided into factions according to their respective inclinations, generating the usual shadow society, but without the parasitic intrusiveness of vampires and such. At least until Bathurst took it into his head to screw everything up.

There will be only one, none and a hundred thousand

We have seen and heard much worse, it must be admitted, as well as I have to admit that the subject remains one of the few digestible elements of this sci-fi thriller stuck between the worst of Matrix And Highlander, but above all – and sadly – guilty of squandering Fuqua’s talent in a series of homework action sequences.

Loading... Advertisements

Readable, yes. At times even good, but far from certain subtleties put in place at the time by The Equalizer 2 or The magnificent 7, where there was a precise work on perspective, on space and on the “hierarchies between bodies” capable of enhancing, and sometimes even prefiguring, the progress of the various battles.

Generic action scene with Mark Wahlberg.

In Infinite there is none of that, but to make up for it, there are a lot of people who take themselves terribly seriously – put Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character – despite the ridicule spread throughout the plot by writers Ian Shorr and Todd Stein who, evidently, they were dying from desire to squirt on maximum systems such as the value of memory and the relationship between humanity and immortality, but without having the numbers. In fact, in the attempt they swerve from cliché to cliché without ever quailing, and above all without ever allowing the viewer to really get in tune with the story.

Jason Mantzoukas plays the stoner equivalent of the Merovingian.

Thus, in the midst of a very coarse-grained symbolic apparatus driven by Zen architecture and random Buddhist references, the bewildered Mark Wahlberg (whose character, so to speak, at the beginning of the film earns his living by making katanas for the neighborhood drug dealer ) is dragged from scuffle to scuffle by Sophie Cookson and Jason Mantzoukas, perhaps the only one of the cast to have the air of having some fun, while Bathurst continues his plan of destruction based on supposed forgetfulness and drones maneuvered through the most unlikely of interfaces.

“Do you know this where you put it?”.

It must be said that, at least, Infinite it runs off fast and does not suffer from major rhythm problems, but it does not leave much, if not the feeling that with Mark Wahlberg and a katana we could have done much, much more.

Infinite is available on Amazon Prime Video.