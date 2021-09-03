Infinite, the trailer for the new sci-fi film with Mark Wahlberg

After so many postponements caused by the pandemic, the latest film directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Infinite”, will arrive on Paramount + on June 10th. Some previews from the official trailer.

“Infinite”, what do we know deepening



Uncharted, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Drake and Sully: PHOTO The science fiction film is inspired by the 2009 book “The Reincarnationist Papers”By Eric Maikranz. Here is the official synopsis of the film: “For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he never learned and memories of places he never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the verge of a nervous breakdown, Evan is sought out by a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” and who reveal to him that his memories may be real, but they come from multiple past lives. The Infinites they take Evan to their extraordinary world, where a few gifted have the chance to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over the centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of them (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he sees as the cursed and infinite cycle of reincarnation ”. In addition to Wahlberg and Ejiofor, the cast also includes Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien, Wallis Day, Tom Hughes, Kae Alexander, Liz Carr, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Joana Ribeiro, Lili Rich, Raffiella Chapman, Nabil Elouahabi, Alfredo Tavares, Edison Ruíz and Amy Clare Beales. Antoine Fuqua so returns to direct Mark Wahlberg after the action thriller “Shooter”. The screenplay is by Todd Stein and Ian Shorr. The film was originally supposed to hit theaters last August, but has been delayed several times due to the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). Paramount finally decided to cancel the distribution in theaters and simply release it on its Paramount + streaming service. Loading... Advertisements