Infinite Valverde, knows how to win even at 41: ‘Dedicated to Bernal’

An infinite champion. A champion of quality and longevity. Alejandro Valverde has also won in this 2022 that has just begun and which will be the last of his extraordinary career: he did so in the Pollença-Port d’Andratx trophy, today’s test of the Mallorca Challenge which ends tomorrow with the Playa de Palma Trophy. «I dedicate this victory to Egan Bernal to whom all my support goes, hoping to see him in the group as soon as possible. And also to Juan Carlos Unzué (the former Barcelona goalkeeper who has the SLA ed), an example of strength, optimism and a fighting spirit: a hug to both of you ».