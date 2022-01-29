Infinite Valverde, knows how to win even at 41: ‘Dedicated to Bernal’

Challenge Mallorca, the Spanish champion makes the void in the Pollença trophy: it is victory number 132 in his career. Beat the American McNulty
An infinite champion. A champion of quality and longevity. Alejandro Valverde has also won in this 2022 that has just begun and which will be the last of his extraordinary career: he did so in the Pollença-Port d’Andratx trophy, today’s test of the Mallorca Challenge which ends tomorrow with the Playa de Palma Trophy. «I dedicate this victory to Egan Bernal to whom all my support goes, hoping to see him in the group as soon as possible. And also to Juan Carlos Unzué (the former Barcelona goalkeeper who has the SLA ed), an example of strength, optimism and a fighting spirit: a hug to both of you ».
Already yesterday the Spanish champion, who will turn 42 on 25 April, had shown that he was on the ball, when he finished behind only Tim Wellens. This time Valverde, in the 170.1 kilometer long stage, made the difference in the final ramp, particularly suited to his characteristics, and easily preceded Brandon McNulty, with Aleksandr Vlasov in third place. First Italian Davide Villella at 39 seconds. The Movistar champion thus conquered success number 132 of a career that began in 2002 and in which the 2018 world championship, four Liège, five Freccia Vallone and much, much more shine. The last victory before today was the one at the Giro di Sicilia on September 30th.
January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 19:37)
