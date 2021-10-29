Infinity Comics and Games, 10 films to feel in Lucca from your sofa

Sin City – A Woman to Kill For: A close-up of the glacial Eva Green

The last weekend of October remains the favorite of video game and comic enthusiasts. This year, in particular, it is even more so. Because, after a year with the virtual event, Lucca Comics & Games 2021 will take place regularly as it always has. These are days in which, between cosplayers and special guests, between announcements and exclusive previews, we think of celebrating pop culture in all its forms. The fever for the event is also measured in the number of tickets sold, with the days quickly sold-out, leaving many the desire to be there at least next year. Fortunately, the love and passion for the world celebrated at the Lucca fair goes beyond the boundaries of the city and the event. What better occasion than the most anticipated weekend of the year to recommend 10 film to feel in Lucca from your sofa thanks to the catalog on Infinity and the Collection designed for the occasion entitled Comics and games, including contemporary classics and visions to be rediscovered.

1. Flash Gordon (1980)

Ornella Muti in Flash Gordon

We are all familiar with Queen’s signature musical theme for this 1980 film based on the popular strip drawn by Alex Raymond in 1934. Seeing it today Flash Gordon may make you smile for its camp dimension and the ingenuity of the staging, but it is about of a work that, over time, has become a real cult of science fiction cinema, by fans. If Sam Jones in the title role did not convince many, the Emperor Ming played by Max von Sydow gives the film an edge. For parochialism it is worth remembering the presence of Ornella Muti in the role of Princess Aura. Produced by Dino De Laurentiis, the film was not big. Ideal for an evening with friends who are passionate about the genre, Flash Gordon is a feature film to be rediscovered, despite its limits.

2. Dredd – I am the law (1995)

Dredd’s poster – I am the law

If we talk about cult films we cannot fail to mention Dredd – I am the law. It was very difficult to bring to the screen an anarchic and over the top, hyperviolent and grotesque comic like Judge Dredd. Born from the pen of John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, from an idea of ​​Pat Mills, also creator of Slaine, and appeared for the first time on the pages of the English magazine 2000AD, the Judge here played by Sylvester Stallone is a character who lives in interior of a dystopian city, with a post-apocalyptic layout, where much of the Earth has turned into a desert. Aware that the normal law of men can no longer be valid, Dredd is the toughest and most violent Judge in Megacity, the city where he operates. The film distorts the original character a bit by adapting to the Stallonian hero, but is remembered for the varied cast that also includes Rob Schneider and Diane Lane.

3. Matrix (1999)

Trinity and Neo in an iconic scene from the film

Let’s face it clearly: a film like The Matrix never tires. Especially if a fourth episode is coming with the start of the new year, it is good to review one of the greatest recent masterpieces. A film that separates the two millennia as well as constitutes a clear break in action and science fiction cinema. Inventor of the bullet time, Matrix, although not belonging to any video game or any comic, has managed to fit into the collective memory, through a cyberpunk aesthetic, giving life to a shared universe through different media. The first timeless chapter was followed by short animated films (collected within the Animatrix feature film), two (soon three) live-action sequels, a comic series and two canonical video games that continue and deepen some events of the saga. One of the best known and most celebrated films. The entire trilogy is available in the Infinity catalog, ideal for a weekend long marathon.

4. 300 (2007)

Scottish actor Gerard Butler in a scene from the film 300

The pages of the comic by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley come to life in the adaptation directed by Zack Snyder. An experiment filled with digital that defined the American director’s aesthetics and excited audience audiences to the shout of “This is Sparta!”. 300, considered by many to be Snyder’s masterpiece, is an epic tale about the Battle of Thermopylae that sees three hundred Spartans, filled with honor and pride, defend themselves from the advance of the Persian troops of Xerxes, the man made god. With powerful and evocative images and an overwhelming ending, 300 is the perfect story to be enjoyed standing on the sofa, once again, so that Leonidas’ feat is not forgotten.

5. Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh (2010)

Close-up for Louise Bourgoin from Adele and the Pharaoh’s Enigma

Not only classics of American comics and not just protagonists who look like superheroes, even if they are not. Adele and the Pharaoh’s Enigma is a delightful film directed by Luc Besson, based on the French comic The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec (in particular the film adapts the first and fourth volumes), written by Jacques Tardi. Played by a magnetic Louise Bourgoin, the heroine in question is an intrepid journalist who will travel to Egypt in search of a mummy who appears to have healing powers. The most exciting adventure will not be missing in this fast-paced film that manages to catapult the viewer into a riot of events, action and fun.

6. Pacific Rim (2013)

Again this is not a particular adaptation of a video game or comic, although the works that inspired one of Guillermo del Toro’s most visually stunning films are quickly recognized. In Pacific Rim you find yourself in the world of souls by Go Nagai through this clash between robots piloted by humans and powerful and gigantic kaiju which come from underground. A real visual experience that will make you feel the TV screen really unsuitable to contain these mammoth forces fighting under the flood, illuminated by the neon lights of Hong Kong (and how wonderful Guillermo Navarro’s photography!). Less banal than one might expect (the whole theme of the double pilot is not obvious and opens up to interesting reflections), Pacific Rim offers above all a great show, as well as healthy fun.

7. Ready Player One (2017)

Ready Player One: Tye Sheridan in a photo from the film

Welcome to Oasis! Only Steven Spielberg could succeed in the goal of bringing to the big screen a story like that of Ready Player One, a cult novel written by Ernest Cline. And in fact, to see it well, this spectacular and funny young adult film seems almost a miracle. The viewer will find not only a 70-year-old director having fun like a child, but a visually satisfying playground that encompasses all the best icons of pop culture. Almost at the same time the alpha and the omega of the entertainment world, Ready Player One not only offers the best way to have fun in front of a television screen, but allows itself to narrate an adventure that involves both tangible reality and the virtual one, warning us of the abuse of the second, but without being conservative. From annals the sequence in which the protagonists find themselves inside The Shining, the film by Stanley Kubrick.

8. Bumblebee (2018)

Bumblebee: Bumblebee and Hailee Steinfeld in an action scene

Spin-off of the Transformers saga, the famous toys, Bumblebee was a film that failed to enter the collective memory, even if it has the merit of being one of those clearly Amblin-inspired films that we often look for. If the saga directed by Michael Bay focuses on action, on the blaze of metal and high spectacle, in telling the story of the protagonist, here in the guise of the well-known Wolkswagen beetle, the director Travis Knight opts for a film full of heart and feelings . A clear nostalgic vein is perceptible that contaminates the whole film (adored by critics), Bumblebee is the real film to be rediscovered, suitable for the whole family.

9. Aquaman (2019)

Aquaman: a spectacular image of Jason Momoa

How much can the casting choice change the fortunes of a character? In the case of Aquaman we cannot by now separate the iconography of the character (which in the comics is totally different) with the aesthetic imprint given by Jason Momoa. In this film directed by James Wan, who takes off the horror film director’s clothes to create an explosive film full of visual insights, there is no shortage of action and fun. Above all, the second. Far from the darkest and most serious films of the DC Extended Universe inaugurated by Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Aquaman is an almost cartoonish film that almost never takes itself seriously and draws on the charisma of the leading actor. Extraordinary box office success, capable of grossing a billion dollars (not bad for a superhero who was made fun of for “talking to fish”), has given birth to an upcoming sequel.

10. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Detective Pikachu: A picture from the film

Who could have imagined that a live action film dedicated to one of the most loved video games and one of the most famous characters of all time could work so well? Pokémon: Detective Pikachu has succeeded in the incredible feat of giving life to the Japanese monsters of the Nintendo house by placing them in a context that winks at noir, while not forgetting their target audience. The film manages to entertain properly, winking at Pokémon fans thanks to the presence of numerous easter eggs and managing to be absolutely enjoyable even to those who approach the world of Ryme City for the first time. Last but not least, in the original version of the film, our Pikachu was voiced by Ryan Reynolds who managed to give him an unexpected sympathy.

