Infinity + movies, TV series and originals: what to watch in January

The Announcements Infinity + of January 2022 to see among films, TV series and originals I’m coming. The popular Mediaset streaming service, which also includes Mediaset Premium content and which was renewed last spring with the birth of Mediaset Infinity, is now one of the longest-running on the Italian entertainment market and also welcomes this month at the beginning of 2022 several new contents: curious to find out together what to watch on Infinity + in the coming days?

If you are looking for advice on what to see on Infinity + in January 2022 you have therefore come to the right place: we are about to offer you a selection of the best new films, TV series and original content coming out on the catalog of the popular streaming service. If you are ready we can start immediately, as always from the movies.

Movies to see on Infinity +

Wall Street Girls – Business Is Business

Among the news Infinity + of January 2022 arrives Wall Street Girls – Business Is Business, film directed by Lorene Scafaria based on an incredible true story told in the New York Times. A group of disrespectful strippers in financial distress, led by single mother Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), find a not exactly legitimate way to earn big bucks at the expense of their unscrupulous wealthy Wall Street clientele. Also in the cast are Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart.

Available on Infinity + from January 1, 2022.

The girls of Wall Street, the official trailer

Space Jam: New Legends (Infinity + Premiere)

Don’t miss it on Infinity + in January 2022 Space Jam: New Legends, sequel to the critically acclaimed 1996 film starring Michael Jordan. In this new chapter, also in mixed media, the protagonist is the great basketball champion LeBron James, who joins the ramshackle Looney Tunes team in an attempt to defeat the Goon Squad, made up of computerized clones. Will he be able to save his son with the help of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and the other Tune Squad characters?

Available on Infinity + Premiere from 21 to 27 January 2022.

Space Jam: New Legends, the official trailer

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission (Infinity + Premiere)

Back again this January 2022 on Infinity + Premiere The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission. The eccentric group of anti-heroes, which include Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and PeaceMaker (John Cena), join the secret and mysterious Task Force X to break out of the penitentiary and take part in a dangerous and deadly research mission: they will be led by Amanda Weller (Viola Davis), but each step could cost them their death. The film is directed by James Gunn.

Available on Infinity + Premiere from January 28 to February 3, 2022.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, the official trailer

More movies to see on Infinity +

Shrek and they lived happily ever after – January 1, 2022

– January 1, 2022 After the wedding – January 2, 2022

– January 2, 2022 Motherless Brooklyn – The secrets of a city – January 5, 2022

– January 5, 2022 Doctor Sleep – January 5, 2022

– January 5, 2022 Cold Mountain – January 6, 2022

– January 6, 2022 Trainspotting – January 7, 2022

– January 7, 2022 Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam – from 7 to 13 January 2022 (Infinity + Premiere)

– from 7 to 13 January 2022 (Infinity + Premiere) One of the family – January 12, 2022

– January 12, 2022 XXX – The Return of Xander Cage – January 13, 2022

– January 13, 2022 A star is born – January 14, 2022

– January 14, 2022 The great Jake – January 15, 2022

– January 15, 2022 Katie Elder’s 4 children – January 16, 2022

– January 16, 2022 The Grit – January 17, 2022

– January 17, 2022 El Dorado – January 18, 2022

– January 18, 2022 Breakfast at Tiffany’s – January 19, 2022

– January 19, 2022 Roman holidays – January 20, 2022

– January 20, 2022 My band plays pop – January 20, 2022

– January 20, 2022 The untouchables – The untouchables – January 21, 2022

– January 21, 2022 Dora and the lost city – January 22, 2022

– January 22, 2022 Hunt for Red October – January 23, 2022

– January 23, 2022 Box Office 3D – The movie of the movies – January 24, 2022

– January 24, 2022 Unscrew – January 25, 2022

– January 25, 2022 Fallen – January 26, 2022

– January 26, 2022 Point Break – January 27, 2022

– January 27, 2022 The silence of the hams – January 28, 2022

TV series to watch on Infinity +

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy (Infinity + Premiere)

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy pay homage to one of the biggest movie stars with a journey through his works, film snippets and interviews with friends and colleagues. Thanks to the Warner archives comes a documentary that restores the cinematographic relevance and cultural impact of an icon. A 9-episode docuseries featuring, among others, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Tom Hanks.

Available on Infinity + Premiere from January 14-20, 2022.

The Goldbergs – season 8

To be seen on Infinity + in January 2022 the eighth season of The Goldbergs, which is in addition to the seventh already available on the platform. Set in the 1980s in Pennsylvania, the sitcom tells the story of three brothers and their colorful and loving family, the Goldbergs. The ninth season has already been confirmed, which should debut in Italy in the course of 2022.

Available on Infinity + from January 17, 2022.

The Goldbergs 8, the official promo trailer

Bob Hearts Abishola – season 2

Staying on the news from the TV series, the second season of Bob Hearts Abishola: A love story starring a middle-aged Detroit sock seller who falls in love with a Nigerian nurse in the cardiology ward he met while recovering from a heart attack. The man (Billy Gardell) will do anything to win her over. The first season is already available on the platform, while the third is still unreleased in Italy.

Available on Infinity + from January 18, 2022.

Bob Hearts Abishola, the official launch trailer

Infinity + news January 2022

These therefore the best news to see on Infinity + in January 2022 between films, TV series and originals. If you are looking for the news of January not to be missed on other streaming services, you can continue to follow us and click on the links below: let us know your expectations and preferences in the usual box.

