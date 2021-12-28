Infinity – New products for January 2022

January 2022

A new year is upon us and this brings about all kinds of news, even with regard to cinema and TV. So let’s find out the news that enrich the Infinity + catalog in January 2022.

Movie

Let’s start with an all-female film: The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business, interpreted by Jennifer Lopez, which will be from January 1st on Infinity +. A former stripper and self-confident businesswoman are ready to go all out to earn their place in the world.

Shining it was a milestone in literature first and then in cinema. After more than thirty years, the cinematic sequel finally arrives. Doctor Sleep see Ewan McGregor step into the shoes of a now adult Danny Torrance, still struggling with unfriendly spirits. You will find it on Infinity + from January 5 also in 4K.

An authentic cult that was able to definitively influence an entire generation: Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle in 1996 and starred by Ewan McGregor And Robert Carlyle, is based on the novel by Irvine Welsh and always deserves a rewatch. You can enjoy it from January 7 on Infinity +.

For all fans of adrenaline-pumping action, the right advice xXx – the return of Xander Cage, third installment of the muscular and hyperactive saga with Vin Diesel. You’ll find it starting January 13 on Infinity +.

To conclude, a great classic in its most modern version: A Star is born marked the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, protagonist together with Lady Gaga and has won an avalanche of awards and praise. From 14 January on Infinity +.

TV series

And for lovers of the small screen? Don’t worry, because Infinity has interesting news in store for you too. In fact, January arrives The Goldbergs, a popular sitcom set in the United States of the 1980s, available January 17.

And for those who appreciate sitcoms, there is room for this month too Bob Hearts Abishola, created by Chuck Lorre, which will be in the catalog from 18 January.