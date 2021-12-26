Infinity +: the news for January

To start the new year with the right dose of cinema and TV series, go on Infinity + many new titles are on the way from the small and the big screen.

Infinity + cinema

The Wall Street girls

From 1 January will be available on Infinity + The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business, with Jennifer Lopez which returns to the big screen flanked by an exceptional all-female cast.

Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart are a group of unscrupulous New York strippers who, led by Jennifer Lopez, join forces to carry out a criminal plan in a big way: to rob their clients, mostly wealthy Wall Street brokers.

The film, based on an incredible true story told on the New York Magazine and quickly went viral, it’s a compelling mix of humor, entertainment and crime.

After the wedding

Played by the four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams and the Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore, After the wedding is coming to Infinity + from 2 January.

It is a powerful tale of a great love, which binds two women to the same man and which every mother feels towards her daughter.

A sudden journey is destined to change the fortunes of all the protagonists of the story. Two women and two different worlds compared, one a successful New York manager, the other an idealist in search of funds for the orphanage he is in charge of in India, a mystery to be revealed which acts as a guiding thread.

Motherless Brooklyn

From 5 January will be available on Infinity + Motherless Brooklyn – The secrets of a city, even in 4K.

This is the cinematographic transposition of the novel from Jonathan Lethem Brooklyn without a mother, but set in 1950s New York.

Written, directed and performed by Edward Norton, the film follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective with Tourette’s syndrome who ventures to solve the murder of mentor and only friend Frank Minna, played by Bruce Willis.

Doctor Sleep

Sequel from Shining by Stanley Kubrick (available on Infinity +), Doctor Sleep will arrive on Infinity + from 5 January, even in 4K.

With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran, the film tells the story of Danny Torrance 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel.

Still irremediably scarred by the trauma he experienced as a child, Dan Torrance fought to find a semblance of peace. But this truce shatters when she meets Abra, a brave teenager with a powerful extrasensory gift of “Shimmer”.

Trainspotting

Directed by Danny Boyle and taken from the namesake novel by Irvine Welsh, Trainspotting is coming to Infinity + from 7 January.

The cult film, with protagonists Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, was presented out of competition at the 49th Cannes Film Festival in 1996.

xXx – The return of Xander Cage

xXx – The return of Xander Cage will arrive on Infinity + from 13 January.

The film is the third installment of the starring series Vin Diesel in the role of Xander Cage who, believed to have been dead for some time, returns from voluntary exile to help the CIA capture Xiang and retrieve the “Pandora’s Box”, a powerful weapon capable of controlling satellites by making them fall as if they were missiles.

A Star is Born

With protagonists Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, A Star is Born will be available on Infinity + from 14 January.

The film retraces the tormented love story between successful musician Jackson Maine and penniless artist Ally, who has abandoned her dream of becoming a singer, until Jackson convinces her to return to the stage.

But as Ally’s career begins to take off, their relationship falls apart as Jackson’s battle with his own demons.

My band plays pop

Interpreted by Christian De Sica, Massimo Ghini, Angela Finocchiaro, Paolo Rossi and Diego Abatantuono, My band plays pop is coming to Infinity + from 20 January.

The Russian tycoon Ivanov dreams of a reunion of his favorite Italian musical group, Popcorn, very famous in the 80s. The manager of the band tries to dissuade him and prefers to counter-propose alternatives in his opinion much more valid, but without success.

However, the four members of the band turn down the offer to pursue more palatable dreams than. As in a mocking game of fate, they all suddenly fail, inducing the old comrades to accept the bizarre proposal. The artists, a little rusty, are ready for the new adventure, depressed but ready …

Dora and the Lost City

Dora and the Lost City will arrive on Infinity + from 22 January.

A born adventurer, raised in the rugged jungle, this time the young Dora finds herself facing one of the most dangerous feats of all time. Together with her trusted friend, Boots the monkey, Diego, and a mysterious forest dweller, the girl sets out on an unprecedented adventure in search of her missing parents and solving the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

The Infinity + TV series

The Goldbergs

From January 17 will arrive on Infinity + the eighth complete season of The Goldbergs, which joins the series’ seventh full season already available on Infinity +.

Set in the 1980s, the series tells the story of three brothers and their colorful and loving family.

Bob Hearts Abishola

The complete second season of Bob Hearts Abishola is coming to Infinity + from 18 January.

The series is a love story that stars a middle-aged Detroit compression hosiery salesman who falls in love with a Nigerian nurse in the cardiology ward while recovering from a heart attack and will do anything to win her over. The first full season is already available on Infinity +.