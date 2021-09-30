News

Infinity – The news of October 2021

Infinity October 2021

October 2021

An October 2021 full of news the one predicted by Infinity: as the outside temperatures begin to drop, the platform heats up, adding must-see titles for all tastes.

Movie

Space for the world of cinema, with interesting news on the way. Starting with Dreaming in New York – In the Heights, which will premiere on Infinity + between 1 and 7 October and between 22 and 28 October. Kinetic music, a signed libretto Lin Manuel Miranda and a kaleidoscope of emotions are the ingredients of this film, ready to excite and capture a particular and universal world at the same time.

Melissa McCarthy he is also the protagonist of Superintelligence, which you will find in Premiere on Infinity + from 8 to 14 October. The protagonist she plays goes from a boring and monotonous life to… talking to household appliances! Is he going crazy? Not at all, it was simply chosen by the world’s first artificial super intelligence to be studied and observed closely.

A journey into the future and into science fiction: this time thanks to Seth Rogen, protagonist of An American Pickle. His character, a worker in the United States in 1919, falls into a pickle tank where he remains in brine for 100 years. Upon awakening, he will have to contend with modern-day Brooklyn. You will find it in Premiere from 15 to 21 October.

October is also the month of Halloween and therefore at the end of the month a creepy horror could not be missing: from 29 October to 4 November in Premiere it will be the turn of The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil, once again focusing on the paranormal detectives Ed and Lorraine Warren.
The pair of famous demonologists will be doubly the protagonist of this month: starting from 24 October on Infinity + it will be available Annabelle 3, even in 4K.

Not to be forgotten Rocketman, the successful musical on Elton John, interpreted by Taron Egerton, which arrives on Infinity + on October 2nd.
Also worth mentioning The Goldfinch, intense drama starring Nicole Kidman coming to Infinity + starting October 6.

Finally, we point out Ocean’s 8, the all-female spinoff of the beloved Ocean’s 11 saga with protagonists Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina and Helena Bonahm-Carter. Comes on October 13, even in 4K.

TV series

For lovers of the small screen, this month comes the fifth season of Schitt’s Creek, starring a family and its descent from the stars to the stables. You’ll find it on Infinity + starting October 28th.

Also, the first two episodes of the fifth season of Animal Kingdom will be available exclusively on Infinity + from 1st and 8th October. Starting October 9, the full fifth season will be available at the rate of one episode per week.

