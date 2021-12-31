Infinity +, TimVision, Apple Tv +, Starzplay: the programming for January 2022

New year, new programming, like the one proposed by the streaming platforms Infinity +, TimVision, Apple TV +, Starzplay for January 2022.

Movies, TV series, news and new seasons of top titles: here is the complete guide to programming the four streaming platforms Infinity +, TimVision, Apple TV +, Starzplay in January, release by release, title by title.

Infinity +, the titles of January 2022

MOVIE

The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business – available on Infinity + from January 1st

– available on Infinity + from January 1st After the wedding – available on Infinity + from January 2nd

– available on Infinity + from January 2nd Motherless Brooklyn – The secrets of a city – available on Infinity + from January 5th (also in 4K)

– available on Infinity + from January 5th (also in 4K) Doctor Sleep – available on Infinity + from January 5th (also in 4K)

– available on Infinity + from January 5th (also in 4K) Trainspotting – available on Infinity + from 7 January

– available on Infinity + from 7 January xXx – The return of Xander Cage – available on Infinity + from January 13th

– available on Infinity + from January 13th A Star is Born – available on Infinity + from January 14th

– available on Infinity + from January 14th My band plays pop – available on Infinity + from January 20th

– available on Infinity + from January 20th Dora and the Lost City – available on Infinity + from January 22nd

TV SERIES

The Goldbergs (season 8) – available on Infinity + from January 17th

Bob Hearts Abishola (season 2) – available on Infinity + from January 18th

TimVision, the titles of January 2022

SERIES