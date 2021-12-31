News
Infinity +, TimVision, Apple Tv +, Starzplay: the programming for January 2022
New year, new programming, like the one proposed by the streaming platforms Infinity +, TimVision, Apple TV +, Starzplay for January 2022.
Movies, TV series, news and new seasons of top titles: here is the complete guide to programming the four streaming platforms Infinity +, TimVision, Apple TV +, Starzplay in January, release by release, title by title.
Infinity +, the titles of January 2022
MOVIE
- The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business – available on Infinity + from January 1st
- After the wedding – available on Infinity + from January 2nd
- Motherless Brooklyn – The secrets of a city – available on Infinity + from January 5th (also in 4K)
- Doctor Sleep – available on Infinity + from January 5th (also in 4K)
- Trainspotting – available on Infinity + from 7 January
- xXx – The return of Xander Cage – available on Infinity + from January 13th
- A Star is Born – available on Infinity + from January 14th
- My band plays pop – available on Infinity + from January 20th
- Dora and the Lost City – available on Infinity + from January 22nd
TV SERIES
The Goldbergs (season 8) – available on Infinity + from January 17th
Bob Hearts Abishola (season 2) – available on Infinity + from January 18th
TimVision, the titles of January 2022
SERIES
- The Good Doctor (season 4) – available January 3rd
- Love Life (season 2) – available starting January 13, with two episodes per week every Thursday