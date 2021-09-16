Infinity War, a Steve Rogers easter egg cut for legal reasons. And he was brilliant and delusional

Who saw Avengers: Infinity War he knows: at a certain point in the adventure, you see the phone number clearly on the screen Steve Rogers had left a Tony Stark. At the end of the film someone seriously tried to call him, unfortunately receiving no answer, yet, know that initially the Russo brothers had a different plan in this regard.

The filmmakers stated in an old interview: “We actually wanted to record a fake voice message from Steve Rogers. So if people started calling that number after they left the room, they would hear a message from Steve Rogers. And that number was just what we wanted to use. Everything was ready, but then we were ruled out by legal reasons ».

In short, a great pity! Can you imagine the surprise of the fans if a pre-recorded message from Captain America was seriously answered to that number? Certainly it would have been a real genius a little delirious, a very special easter egg capable of going even beyond the viewing of the film in the hall!

In the stellar cast of the film we found, among others: Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America / Nomad), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Sebastian Stan(Winter Soldier), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana(Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Benedict Wong (Wong), Peter Dinklage (Eitri), Gwyneth Paltrow(Pepper Potts), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Winston Duke (M’Baku),Benicio Del Toro (The collector), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders(Maria Hill), William Hurt (Thaddeus Ross) e Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight).

Source: HP

Photo: MovieStills

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED