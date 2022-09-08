Infinity War deleted this scene from War Machine

The War Machine character had a moment in Avengers: Infinity War that was cut but would have been spectacular.

The movie Avengers: Infinity War It is one of the largest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the history of cinema, but everything they prepared did not reach the final assembly. For this reason, over time we learn more details of some Concept Art about brutal moments that we will never see. Like, for example, a fight between War Machine / James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) Y Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon).

This is revealed by the Marvel artist Phil Saunderssince he has shared his work with the film Avengers: Infinity War.

“James Rhodes is fighting the Battle of Edinburgh remotely, with his Tony Stark-designed leg braces locked into a holographic control system for War Machine mk4. Bruce Banner would have been piloting the Hulkbuster in battle against Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive.”

“Unfortunately, the sequence was cut from the beginning. Still, it was fun solving the problem of how to represent the holographic and live-action overlay.”

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. In the film we can see how the scene of the battle against Proxima Midnight Y Corvus Glaive are only Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) Y Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

There are other scenes in the movie that we didn’t get to see in the cinema.

In Avengers: Infinity War we almost see how Hulk transforms when it is Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) wearing the armor hulk buster. So she would have ripped it apart from the inside so she could fight Thanos’s army as the green giant. But in the end, she doesn’t transform and stays as a human until the big time jump from Avengers: Endgame when we see it as professor hulk.

Another epic moment that we are left without seeing is when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) leaves his armor Hombre de Hierro to the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Sorcerer Supreme lends his cloak to his fellow Avenger. But although they shot all this, we did not see it in the cinema.

The future of the character in the UCM.

After surviving the “snap” of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity WarWar Machine assisted in the time theft and got the Power Stone before he got it star lord 2014. Also, the future is bright for him as he will have a series of Disney Plus as title character Armor Wars. The story will focus on recovering stolen Stark technology from around the world. But before we can also see it in Secret Invasion. another series of Marvel Studios what will we see in Disney Plus and that it will deal with the attempt of the Skrulls to conquer the Earth. In addition, I am sure that it will also be in Avengers: Secret Warsas it will bring together the greatest heroes and villains of the UCM on a battlefield.

