Infinity War, here is the colossal mistake on Iron Man that questioned the intelligence of Tony Stark

Looking back over and over at the films of Marvel, and it is natural that this is the case, it allows you to better dwell on every single detail, as the fans of the House of Ideas know very well. Among any errors, inconsistencies or gaps in the script, there is something for everyone and you would never finish listing them all, but clearly the cinecomic more colossal in the proportions appreciated by the general public are, at the same time, those most exposed to the long – and attentive – eye of observers. If we think for example of Avengers: Infinity War, a Reddit user had focused on a detail on Iron Man which, in addition to not making complete sense, also questioned, in fact, the intelligence of Tony Stark and his being a cold mind, clearheaded and always able to optimize every situation to his advantage.

The user wrote: “A little detail about Tony in Infinity War that never made sense to me. When Tony tries to catch up with Peter while he’s going into space on Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian’s spaceship, why is the rocket carrying the Iron Spider armor so much faster than Tony’s Mark 50 armor? The Russo brothers confirmed that Mark 50 was the most technological armor ever made by Stark, but hasn’t he equipped his most advanced armor with his fastest rockets? “.

A question that certainly does not affect the proper functioning of the plot or the possibility of using it and enjoying it as fans of the MCU or simple observers, but that for the fans – especially the nerds – is actually a contradiction not just and a fact certainly not at the height of the mind always on the alert of the billionaire interpreted in the UCM by Robert Downey jr. (The script hole will probably have eluded everyone, including the directors Anthony And Joe Russo).

While the Phase 4 comes alive, one of the questions pending from Avengers: Infinity War it was also the following: why Doctor Strange saw exactly 14,000,605 futures? A very specific number on which fans have wondered a lot: random choice or is there a meaning behind those figures? Also on Reddit a user had provided some answers and we talked about them here.

