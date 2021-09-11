Infinity War, Proxima Midnight’s armor originally belonged to another character!

Of all the new characters that have appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, the members ofBlack Order from Thanos were among the most appreciated by the public of MCU, both for their ruthless and unscrupulous villain nature, just like their boss, and for the dark look that inevitably ended up captivating viewers.

One of the most loved is own Proxima Midnight, the only woman on the team who, throughout the film, has clashed several times with Black Widow giving life to thrilling and decidedly suggestive fights. But did the look sported by the villain remind you of something you have already seen in the past? Well, in that case you were not wrong. The alien’s armor was in fact inspired by the one Thanos wore in his brief appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy.

This was revealed by the concept artist Jerad Marantz for the artbook Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie, explaining the following:

“I designed his armor based on what Thanos had in Guardians of the Galaxy. It is basically the same, but in a slightly more feminine version. I was able to get her approved right away and then I decided to incorporate another armor on her leg to give balance. “

What do you think of this curious revelation? Did you notice?

Avengers: Infinity War, remember, boasts a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes / War Machine), Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa / Black Panther), Paul Bettany (Vision), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson / Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Peter Dinklage (Eitri), Benedict Wong (Wong), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Gwyneth Paltrow (Virginia “Pepper” Potts) Benicio del Toro (Taneleer Tivan / Collector), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord).

Source: Comicbook

